Three men from Grand Bay are now facing firearm charges after guns and ammunition were found in the vehicle they were occupying.

Kervin Henry, Casmore Ryan and Neil Bellot have been charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition without the holders of a firearm and ammunition holder’s license.

Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the men were stopped by the police on patrol close to Auto Trade in Canefield while driving a motor vehicle on November 2.

The vehicle was searched and two .38 Special Revolvers, 15 live rounds of .38 ammunition and six live rounds of .45 ammunition were discovered.

Additionally, Euro 28,883.70 was found in the vehicle.

The three were arrested and charged.

The motor vehicle and the European currency were seized for further investigations, Pellam said.