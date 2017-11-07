Police charge three Grand Bay men with firearm offencesDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 2:20 PM
Three men from Grand Bay are now facing firearm charges after guns and ammunition were found in the vehicle they were occupying.
Kervin Henry, Casmore Ryan and Neil Bellot have been charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition without the holders of a firearm and ammunition holder’s license.
Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the men were stopped by the police on patrol close to Auto Trade in Canefield while driving a motor vehicle on November 2.
The vehicle was searched and two .38 Special Revolvers, 15 live rounds of .38 ammunition and six live rounds of .45 ammunition were discovered.
Additionally, Euro 28,883.70 was found in the vehicle.
The three were arrested and charged.
The motor vehicle and the European currency were seized for further investigations, Pellam said.
3 Comments
A blind man can see what those brothers are about, Euro currency, plus a piece and three occupants? my message to young Dominican men and women, the temptation of getting lured into illegal activities, comes with major consequences, and only regrets. Your friends , are the biggest enemies.
Chey-bay chuckeee !
99 days for the tieff but one day for the babylon ! Lock them up and throw away the keys pronto.
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
expose them man , because is them who doing all the racket and bringing the gun violence in Dominica.All of us reading should go on their Facebook and see who they are.