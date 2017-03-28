Police Chief gives reasons for not granting permission for UWP marchDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 2:05 PM
Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has given the reasons for his decision not to grant permission to the United Workers Party (UWP) to hold a march in Roseau on Thursday.
Speaking on state-owned DBS Radio, he quoted the laws of Dominica, mentioning national security reasons and pointed to disturbances which engulfed Roseau following a UWP meeting on February 7.
“In accordance with Section 5 (2)of the Public Order Act, Number 15 01 of the laws of Dominica 1990, I have not granted permission for the following reasons,” he stated. “We all know what happened on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 following the meeting the UWP held on Kennedy Avenue. We had the breakdown of law and order, several business places in Roseau were damaged and there was also violence against the police.”
He stated that investigations into that event are ongoing.
“In the interest of public safety and in the interest of national security, I have not granted permission for the march,” the top cop remarked.
Carbon also spoke about members of the public going around doing their business without interruption.
“There are members of the public, several members of the public and citizens who are entitled to go about their business lawfully, unhindered, uninterrupted and so I have not granted permission for the march and I would like the Dominican public to be guided accordingly,” he stated.
The UWP has decided to hold two public meetings following Carbon’s decision not to grant permission for the march. He said they can go ahead but must be guided by the laws of Dominica.
“I have not given permission for a march or procession,” he said. “The opposition can have their meeting in the Pottersville Savannah and they can have their meeting in Roseau. There will not be any march and the opposition and their members must be guided by the laws governing their meetings. You have traffic control, traffic management, you have the Noise Abatement Act to be guided by and they have the Public Order Act to be guided by.”
10 Comments
So based on February 7, 2017, the UWP will never be given permission to hold any rally or march or form of protest ever again. Well, unless it is weeks away from election i hope. Again it serve them right those stupid uwp. You are asking permission to protest or march in protest. That in itself is nonsense. You want to protest or march you protest and march. This morning a brigade of armed police in military marched all through roseau singing and chanting in the street. Noone questioned their motive or if they got permission. why cant other law abiding citizens do the same? why must we ask you daniel carbon permission to walk in our streets?
Carbon you look like you can’t even keep your eyes open, RETIRE and take a rest!
I find the commissioner of police SHOULD NOT be a politician! A police commissioner should be independent to so that he could treat everyone equal and the public could respect him. What if something happens to me Skerrit and uwp becomes government? Will they not be forced to fire Carbon upon their first day in office to ensure national protection? Carbon behavior as if he is next in line to replace Skerrit and that’s bad
Daniel I personally could care less what reason you give for not issuing a permit to allow the march!
You are in violation of the nations constitution which protects the right of people to assemble, and march if they so desires. You are a puppet manipulated by Skerrit and Blackmoore.
You are a child and not a man, you a puppet on a string! We are supposed to be living in a democratic society, and as such you are in violation of the peoples democratic rights. You do not have right right to curtail the freedom of expression of the people. You are a communists, but even in such states, some dictators allow demonstrations.
Shut up, you are like a little boy, messenger, and a tool of the government without any power as a chief of police doing Skerrit’s dirty work, singing and waiting for your supper in a calabash!
These days enamel plates are not used anymore, china plate is the order of the day! You are still sitting on your butt eating with your ten fingers.
your time near… I hope your blood good and strong, allu not doing Dominicans work is politician you want to work for.
WAY TO GO CARBON..
AMEN
Absolute gabbage Carbon, and stop being a political puppet. Carbon know that disturbances which occurregd after UWP’s meeting had nothing to do with the party. Up till today no party official has been charged in relation to that. Shame on you my friend for being a puppet commissioner.
Well done chief keep this out of the streets of our beautiful island. let it be known that Lennox is not a law maker but his time will come .
Boy you. Investigations still on going. Little boys take over Roseau and you cyan deal with that.
Just say your Master say no march and done. It’s high time people like you get the hell out of public service. You could go an remove curtain for PWA meeting and cannot come up with a means to control a march?
We will still voice our opinion. That cabal MUST GO! If you want to go with them is you