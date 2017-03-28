Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has given the reasons for his decision not to grant permission to the United Workers Party (UWP) to hold a march in Roseau on Thursday.

Speaking on state-owned DBS Radio, he quoted the laws of Dominica, mentioning national security reasons and pointed to disturbances which engulfed Roseau following a UWP meeting on February 7.

“In accordance with Section 5 (2)of the Public Order Act, Number 15 01 of the laws of Dominica 1990, I have not granted permission for the following reasons,” he stated. “We all know what happened on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 following the meeting the UWP held on Kennedy Avenue. We had the breakdown of law and order, several business places in Roseau were damaged and there was also violence against the police.”

He stated that investigations into that event are ongoing.

“In the interest of public safety and in the interest of national security, I have not granted permission for the march,” the top cop remarked.

Carbon also spoke about members of the public going around doing their business without interruption.

“There are members of the public, several members of the public and citizens who are entitled to go about their business lawfully, unhindered, uninterrupted and so I have not granted permission for the march and I would like the Dominican public to be guided accordingly,” he stated.

The UWP has decided to hold two public meetings following Carbon’s decision not to grant permission for the march. He said they can go ahead but must be guided by the laws of Dominica.

“I have not given permission for a march or procession,” he said. “The opposition can have their meeting in the Pottersville Savannah and they can have their meeting in Roseau. There will not be any march and the opposition and their members must be guided by the laws governing their meetings. You have traffic control, traffic management, you have the Noise Abatement Act to be guided by and they have the Public Order Act to be guided by.”