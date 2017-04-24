Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, has turned down a request from the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to hold a march and public meeting in Roseau on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

The announcement was made by Superintendent of Police Richmond Valentine who said the Carbon cited national security interests and public safety reasons for turning down the request.

“The United Workers Party through its public relations officer, Mr. Nicholas George, requested from the Chief of Police Mr. Daniel Carbon to hold a march through the streets of Roseau on Tuesday April 25 2017 from 1:00 pm followed by a meeting on the upper section of Kennedy avenue from 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm,” Valentine said. “In accordance with Section 5 2 of the Public Order Act, the Chief of Police has not granted permission to hold a march in the interest of national security and for public safety reasons.”

He said the leadership of the UWP was advised to seek an alternative venue for the meeting.

Additionally, Valentine said an order was given by Minister of Justice Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, under Section 7 of the Public Order Act Chapter 15 1, which prohibits the event.

The full order is below.

This is the second time Carbon has denied the UWP permission from holding a march in Roseau.

The party had applied for permission to hold one on March 30, but turned down the application on the grounds of public safety and national security reasons.