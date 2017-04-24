Police Chief turns down UWP request for march, public meeting in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 6:42 PM
Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, has turned down a request from the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to hold a march and public meeting in Roseau on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
The announcement was made by Superintendent of Police Richmond Valentine who said the Carbon cited national security interests and public safety reasons for turning down the request.
“The United Workers Party through its public relations officer, Mr. Nicholas George, requested from the Chief of Police Mr. Daniel Carbon to hold a march through the streets of Roseau on Tuesday April 25 2017 from 1:00 pm followed by a meeting on the upper section of Kennedy avenue from 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm,” Valentine said. “In accordance with Section 5 2 of the Public Order Act, the Chief of Police has not granted permission to hold a march in the interest of national security and for public safety reasons.”
He said the leadership of the UWP was advised to seek an alternative venue for the meeting.
Additionally, Valentine said an order was given by Minister of Justice Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, under Section 7 of the Public Order Act Chapter 15 1, which prohibits the event.
The full order is below.
This is the second time Carbon has denied the UWP permission from holding a march in Roseau.
The party had applied for permission to hold one on March 30, but turned down the application on the grounds of public safety and national security reasons.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
UWPWEE are a bunch of jokers, why allu going for mistah for when allu know where his alliance stands?
Aye aye…. rayburn giving order
Puppetry is on full display here in this regime. Carbon and Balckmoore lacks the political fortitude to make their own decisions in their official capacity. Instead, they are carrying out the mandate of a dictator who makes the decisions for them. A sad day in the political climate in Dominica.
mr carbon and blackmore you all are provoking dominicans just to protect one man just a matter of time
Carbon looking sick . My friend you need to go for a medical check up , I am concerned about the way you looking . You are not healthy.
So what is the idea for UWP’S request under the leadership of Lennox, to hold a March, a public meeting in Roseau. After what occurred on Tuesday, February 7th, you asked for one and you were turned down. You now ask for another and expect it will be approved? You cannot be trusted to hold a match, a meeting in Roseau. Not after February.
Keep Roseau, its residents, especially the law-abiding ones and businesses safe.
At least they are told to have it elsewhere. Keep it that way and leave Roseau alone. You people are too dangerous and destructive.
From now on the Patriots should stop asking carbon for permission to do a constitutional act. WE have the right to peacefully gather and no partisan Police Chief will come on ur way.
I will be there .
Why do you wish to involved the police. Have your march in an orderly manner, any damages or obstructions will be dealt with by the law. Labour supporters should attend just in case things get out of hand. Good luck with the march. what is the march in aid of?
Carbon, Valentine, Minister of National Security, isn’t the UWP, the DFP and the DLP registered Political Parties in Dominica?.What hell puerile, nonsensical and asinine reasons are you all advancing to prevent the UWP from having its public meeting?.I have never heard of any political party in Dominica having a meeting that threatened national security. SINCE WHEN?. Do you all know that constantly refusing a legitimate political party to meet with its members can cause the party to take permission itself, whether you all like it or not?
Why then are you all allowing the DLP, a VILE,DEVELISH, WICKED and dangerous regime to meet and do whatever they want? Does THAT SOUND FAIR AND MEASURED TO YOU ALL? How long do you all expect this state of affairs to continue.? it cannot be too long!
Dominica is descending into a dangerous path aided and abetted by the police high command and the evil DLP regime….but everything is for a time.
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!
SKERRIT MUST…
Stop seeking permission for public meetings…call it a meeting, not march and advise the police that the roads need to be closed.
Thompson foountain worked in the IMF and in 2003 Brian called on a talk show of which Thompson was on and ask “Thompson what is it we need to do to show the IMF and others that we are dissatisfied with the austerity messures being taking against Dominicans?” Thomson replied “if we see burning of places demonstrations protest actions and these sort of things like what is happening in some countries then we can say the people are not happy”. Today he is no longer in the IMF through reasons he yet to tell us the truth about. But what we are very sure of HE IS IN THE UWP. So the frequent of events taking place by the opposition to me is very indentical. Plus idk wat these people are so desperate for. Dominicans don’t want them yet still they want to push them self on Dominicans. And it is not coincident Drigo of the police force actions and the UWP own always seems to happening at the same time. But as I keep telling u all God is on the side of us. This is y all u evil doesn’t…
Well he can turn down the march but he can’t stop us from walking to the same location and he can’t stop us from having our meeting. We will NOT arch but we will WALK. As we walk expect us to release some Carbon monoxide on the streets of Roseau lol
Congrats Dominicans enjoy you dictatorship ,