With 12 homicides reported in Dominica in 2017, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Superintendent of Police Davidson Valerie is expressing concern saying the figure is a little bit higher than usual.

The latest incident involved Andy Carbon, originally from Boetica, whose lifeless body was found face down in a pool of blood on the Bay Front in Roseau early Friday morning.

On Friday morning Valerie expressed concern over the number of homicides so far and described it as something that is creating an alarm in the police force.

“Indeed we are very concerned about it and we have seen in recent time probably four deaths that are creating an alarm to us… So far it should be about 12 for now,” he noted. “Many of them have been solved, nonetheless, but it is a major concern as this year appears to be a little higher than usual.”

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Valerie again stressed the increase in murder cases on the island and said the Major Crime Unit (MCU) has been diligent in investigating them.

“This year appears to have a spike in that we have no realized some 12 murders. It is already over last year’s number of ten, and the previous year of nine. With these twelve murders, the Major Crime Unit has been effective in investigating the matters, and also bringing to justice those perpetrators who have been involved,” he said.

Valerie proclaimed that out of the twelve murders that have been committed and reported, eight have already been solved.

Police Chief Daniel Carbon said in the matter involving Andy Carbon, the police have one suspect in custody and is facing the likelihood of being charged soon.

“We believe the suspect that we have can help us to make the necessary connections based on the preliminary investigations that we have,” Police Chief Daniel Carbon said.

The Police force is now soliciting the public for assistance in solving the murder cases, especially in terms of information.

“Any intelligence or information that you have, you voluntarily come to the police and provide the Intel or the information that you have…We may have a world of resources but we cannot fight crime alone. There must be a partnership with the public,” Carbon remarked.