Police destroy $3-million ganja field in Warner
The Drug Squad has destroyed a cultivation of 21,126 fully grown marijuana plants in the heights of Warner and one man has been arrested in the operation which took place on April 27, 2016.
Police Public Relations Officer, Acting Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said cultivation is worth EC$3,521,000.
McPherson Alophonse is now facing charges of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and production of cannabis.
His home in Warner was also searched at a total of Euros 17,400 was discovered and seized.
In another operation on the same day in the heights of Warner, the Drug Squad discovered and destroyed a cultivation containing 3,954 cannabis plants, 30 pounds of cannabis weed and two rounds of 12 gauge ammunition were discovered and seized.
“No arrests were made,” Jno Baptiste said.
Investigations are ongoing.
Marijuana does have some medicinal purposes ,it also draws concern for other health issues. There are over 300 chemical compound in marijuana . The process of eliminating the harmful chemicals is costly. So those who think that this is simply an innocuous drug should continue smoking it.With such excellent health care in Dominica I am sure your will be adequately managed.
I have been warning people about this for years only to be mocked by the worldly wise.
Thank you for this contribution. Your comment is balanced, and truthful. Please repeat your warning at every opportunity. We need to make this information available to the rulers and leaders of our nations. They get all starry eyed at election time when so many people want to decriminalize or legalize. All they can see is votes and $$$$$$$$$. It leaves them vulnerable to the whims and wishes of those whose mantra is FREE THE WEED FREE THE WEED
The closer election time comes the more desperate certain politicians become especially those who know the handwriting is on the wall. Some will even change long held positions to gain allies from the pot advocates.
Please Mervin Howe, help us get the information you out to the public, especially the heads of State. Truth (knowledge) is a powerful weapon in this battle.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. (Diploma in Drug Studies)
Sorry hehe, but in the light of the information Mervin Howe has just shared with us this request of yours is totally brainless.
Did you know studies done by two university based medical schools have recently shown that marijuana smoking damages the part of the brain responsible for memory and learning Long time marijuana smoking students experience a drop in grades and have more school drop-outs.
The more the FREE THE WEED crowd chant their mantra the more they lose credibility.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. (Diploma in Drug Studies.)
legalize d ganga man
u pro ganga guys ever stop to check wats happening to our young people …look in ur communities man ..watch them youngsters …wasting their lives.. u be the judge
Reverend Donald,seems the weed is a good topic for you,why don’t you put emphasis on the Child abuse problem
that is plaguing the island. You Rev can spare head a group of your brothers and sisters to stop child abuse, so what are you saying,
it is easier to criticize weed growers and smokers than child abusers, even though you know the molesters are up in society. Are you scared to PREACH about them? Address the abuse and rape problems in the CHURCH so you members can continue it on the streets and corners where everyone is another’s keeper.
September 15th 2015, a Canadian Jamaican Company sign Multimillion dollars Ganja deal
Kingston – Canada based Timeless Herbal Care Kimited (THC) has secured a US$100 million deal to develop Medìcal Maŕijuana Porducts in Jamaica for the International Market. Ìn Dominica we can do the same, legalize the herb and get a market somewhere to buy the herb to do as they are doing in Jamaica. STOP SELLING OUR PASSPORTT , we can make billions in the sale of the natural herb
Drugs squad soufriere next
Don’t forget Union Estate and all the other holes where the big brug dealers selling the deadly drugs in broad daylight, some of the bars where they selling the rum mix with weed under the counter, policeman buying the mixed rum to, whenvthey finish they going in bush playing good cop and destroying the same weed they like the taste in the rum, them police too hypocrite them too hypocrite, legalize the weed and go find, the Columbia and Venezuela drugs, weed is a herb, keep on destroying the weed, one day you all will n3ed it for m3dical purpose
Since they are still on their two feet, hopefully healthy, they should consider taking Vitamins as a supplement. They will not get them sick or kill them. They could look younger, be stronger, live longer, and healthier. This includes their brains and be intelligent.
They should Google the health benefits of Vitamins and the ones they should take for their well-being.
I hope we are not destroying the future of DA. Although I don’t deal with Ganga in any way, shape, or form but common sense is telling me that Ganga might very well be legal in the next 3-5 years, and Dominica with very rich and fertile soil especially when one thinks of our banana industry that has been lost and the fact that our young people no longer have interest in the soil, Ganga might very well kill two birds with one stone for us. No, I am not saying police should not do their job but I don’t believe destroying Ganga is something they should boast about as success. We are no longer living in the 70’s as things are changing rapidly and we better be careful not to destroy our future today. In the 70’s we had no use for many leaves, grass and fruits: today these things are very important. ‘Gospo’ is a good example as nowit is on high demand. Religion must stop playing politics and understand it is a herb that is naturally grown like tomatoes and knowledge is…
Leave religion out of it! It has its purpose and serves a good moral and spiritual purpose without which you could never enter Heaven – be saved for all eternity.
These drugs are an addiction. They are not food/nutritious. How many people who ingest it could withdraw from it?
When it is decriminalized and legalized, I visualize some people, even in the work force and those who walk the streets who will be high on these drugs.
Watch out! Society will go down the drain. It is bad enough already.
Am I the only one who see’s how much more financially stable we could be if this stuff regulated, legalized and sold?
I so agree with you. Whats the point of this nonesense. Cant we seriously seat and figure better ways of utilizing this herb. We are just so closed, that we cant even see that marijuana could be a great source of economic growth to Dominica. I guess our leaders prefer to bash each other, begg and get fast money. It will be too much to put resources together to have this natural money maker part of our growth.
Don’t you have a bad enough reputation for other vices without turning your beautiful island into a marijuana paradise
Freeing the weed is not going to attract the kind of tourists you would want around your children. It would not make Dominica a better place.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. Evangelist.
This means selling your soul to the devil for money.
The cry is, stay away from these drugs!
All you idiots… What good is there pushing the country right now? How are your biased and clearly uneducated comments bringing down the rate of unemployment or poverty? Everybody out here wasting their life away cause there is no REAL living in Dominica! Working all the overtime available so you can pay bills, buy groceries and be broke by cross week! Look at the states that have released legal forces against the product! Google them!! You will be marveled at how well they’re doing with their lower crime rates, increased employment due to the fact money is actually flowing in the economy, economic and financial stability, etc. Instead, all these people fighting to eat, survive, without losing their sanity or ‘morality’. We all scared cause all we know is ‘it bad’, ‘smoking not good’, everybody going to be high and we gonna get worse as a nation. Yet alcohol, cigarettes , blunts, beedees, cough syrups, etc, that are literally flooding our streets and affecting our lives are…
So now I’ll have “Police in Helicopter” in my head all day….
Medical marijuana is an affordable, safe and effective alternative for many expensive, ineffective and highly addictive prescription medicines. The Dominica government would be wise to take advantage of this and assist in creating a medical marijuana tourism product . Hire experts in the field and watch how this country flourishes from medical tourism. Destroying all of this incredible herb only proves how backward we are. No one has ever died from a marijuana overdose and the benefits of this herb are totally underestimated here. Wise up people and stop living in the dark ages. If your child was suffering from 300 seizures a day and marijuana could reduce that to just 2 or 3, would you try to obtain it for them? Dominica could make world history by opening up this medical tourism market. Let us be the Nature Island we claim to be and make good use of this healing herb.
Stop destroying the weed the police need to go afterthe coke, crake meth and the other cartel drugs and drug dealers all over the island, they need to go after them young men who never had had a job, a real job and are building houses all over the place registered in the names of their brothers, sisters, mama, nenen etc, those who give man their boats to go and do their dirty deals for them in neighboring islands , those who say they received distressed calls from their mules, and instead of notifying the authority/ police go and search for their mules, their are two big fishes in my valley, no name no warrent and the said thing is that the brother of one is encouraging his younger brother in destroying people’s life, and he that brother have a job working with patients, them police in the village know who they are, but you know what to protect their jobs they cannot go after them, because the dealers and their families are Skerit people, them police need to go after the coke dealers
Why are you biased against one illicit drug over another? Cocaine and THC are currently BOTH illegal in our country. Yes, I agree that Cocaine “busts” should be just as aggressive as THC is currently. However, for those persons who are insulting government and police for their HARD WORK in decreasing the bad influence of THC on our island, need serious evaluation. Also, the “no name, no warrant” mentality is not making any difference in society. If you are truly concerned about Cocaine in your community, REPORT IT! Be a responsible citizen.
Fools :-)
See how nicely warner has developed in terms of nice houses? boy boy boy, I’m reminded of my Mom everyday (RIP) Mother. She would say to all of us (her children) “never you be jealous of other people.” A lesson well learned. You could own the four (4) cardinal points; that don’t bother me one bit. To the police officers – When you seize the weed dem, seize dem houses, dem boats and cars too. Let them work hard and honestly as everybody else.
Sounds like you’re jealous…
Is soft they working??that is hard hard work get your facts
planting is hard work.
The growth, sale, and use of marijuana is often associated with criminal activity of one kind or another.
It is not unusual to find somebody who deals in marijuana also sells illegal guns and ammunition. Why is this? It is because it is the same mindset. Marijuana dealers are people who ignore the law to begin with.
They will do whatever brings them financial gain. They don’t care how much they harm others.
It is the same all the way around with the illegal sale of guns and ammunition so when the police do a drug bust thy often find guns and ammunition.
Legalizing marijuana would not help the situation. It would only make the weed more available and increase its use. People who have no regard for the law would ignore any laws put in place to regulate the drug. People who grow, produce, and sell marijuana would do it illegally to avoid paying for a license and income tax. People would buy from unlicensed dealers for a cheaper price, and to avoid the sales tax.
Continuation …
Young people would buy from unlicensed dealers to avoid the minimum age law. Criminals would buy from unlicensed dealers so they can buy their illegal guns and ammunition tax free at the same place!
Free the weed! Free the weed! Yes, and have hundreds more young people loitering in the streets and walking around after sunset in a drug induced haze; going from bar to bar soliciting, or trying to get themselves picked up for a tryst.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. Evangelist.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. Evangelist.
my dear Donald. there are nations that have legalized small portions of marijuana and don’t have the apocalyptic events that you just highlighted. the truth is ganja is much safer than alcohol yet alcohol is not criminalized. why is that? the rest of the world is moving forward while we are here moving backwards. yes FREE the WEED. it should be free.
RWhy don’t you go tell that to Canada, US, Amsterdam, where they make billions from the sale of Marijuana. You repeat what you have been taught from your slave masters while they laugh at us for arresting half our men for a natural herb. A herb that have proven to be one of the most decorated in medicinal properties all over the world… You sit here with your stagnant brain repeating the very same thing over and over again. Why dont you go research the actual facts as to why it was banned in the fist place, why the pharmaceutical companies despise the use of marijuana for medicinal use? Why the petrol industry is suppressing the energy properties of this herb? Why would the paper industry fight at all cost to prevent its usage? Why Mr. Rev Donald Hill…? You sit and accept all the unjust wars against the middle east. You refuse to speak against alcohol, prescription drugs that kills milions anually.Yet you brey about a natural plant created by the almighty himself…You Hypocrite
“Legalizing marijuana would not help the situation.”
That’s what scaremongers like you said for decades. But with more and more places legalising cannabis without problems, we now have proof positive you were wrong all along.
Ok, how in your opinion would legalizing Marijuana help the situation? I don’t see why persons are so adamant about it becoming legalized apart from its proclaimed medicinal benefits, which I’m sure the majority of its consumers are NOT using it for.
Governments legalized tobacco.
In those days most of the people people opposing tobacco were Evangelical Christians. Bible thumping preachers like myself warned against smoking and chewing tobacco.
In those days they did not have much science on their side. They said silly things like *If God wanted you to smoke He would have made you with a smoke stack on your head.* People laughed. it was cool to smoke. When I was a kid our family doctor smoked. He lit up in our home. My father (a Christian) did not smoke. The doctor died of cancer still a relatively young man. Dad lived well into his 90s.
Now we know from scientific studies that 50% of ALL who smoke tobacco WILL die from a disease caused by tobacco smoke. Across Canada there are thousands of tobacco related deaths every year. Big tobacco companies are being sued.
We are reliving history now with marijuana being decriminalized and legalized.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Actually there are problems.
Here in Canada the police are on T.V. warning us that they are now testing for drivers using marijuana, and DUI includes driving under the influence of marijuana as well as alcohol.
Those who smoke medical marijuana in many cases smoked marijuana for years before it was said to have any medical value. Medicinal use is a ploy to push forward its eventual decriminalizing of recreational marijuana.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
That Rev. Donald Hill is sounding just like Donald Trump, who by the way is not a Reverend.
Continuation:
You left wing kooks give me 11 thumbs down but you never offer me a thread of evidence to prove one statement I say is not true.
I spent three summers in the heart of Brooklyn, N.Y. ministering to the victims of the drug trade in the streets and storefront missions. Young people found Christ and were healed. A few of them are in the ministry today. But none of them extolled the merits of cannabis. They would be the first to tell you it is a “gateway” drug.
I recommend that you read THE CROSS AND THE SWITCHBLADE by David Wilkerson. This minister founded Teen Challenge in the late 1950s which is a Christian rehabilitation program with headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, and centres now in major cities around the world. It has an 80% success rate using only Bible teaching, conversion to Christ, worship, and the power of prayer to deliver addicts from their bondage to drugs.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. Evangelist.
Rev. Donald HIll. D.D It is sad that you can only function in a confined space…You need to broaden your cerebral hemisphere to absorb facts that exist throughout the world… You worked with a few cases which is less than 0.00000000000001, and you wanna bring this along side renowned studies.
You are part of the problems of this world… You are weak!!! Easily influence!!! and purchasable… You need to seek wisdom before you ever attempt to discuss anything as sacred as Marijuana.
“You left wing kooks give me 11 thumbs down but you never offer me a thread of evidence to prove one statement I say is not true.”
I and others have done that in many other threads on this topic. But as anyone can tell from the dismissive way you describe those with whom you disagree, you are an arrogant man, and no mountain of evidence will change your mind.
“The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to advice.” – Proverbs 12:15
“herb is the healing of the nation”
America is busy making money off this stuff while we fools in the caribbean busy destroying it,
America has legalized gay marriage too …should we follow in their foot steps ?
America is finished but for those who do their utmost to love God and worship Him. This is why some nations are still standing. God is patient, for now anyway.
I know that the drug is still illegal in Dominica but all I am seeing is a source of revenue being thrown away. It is about time we look to another crop for export. Why do we have to be followers and not leaders. Let us as a country lead the way and start growing for export.
Arab, you really think we could grow our ganja cheaper than other islands. Imagine everybody could grow that freely. We would be too expensive just like our bananas because our costs are higher. Is only because it is still illegal there is some money in it, believe me.
Try growing fruits and vegetables. They are nutritious. You cannot say the same thing for these drugs.
Actually, you can make nutritious bread from its seeds and its oil is useful in this regard also.
People keep asking why the island so backwards
Instead of destroying the man livelihood, come up with a legal way to export the weed.
There are high demand for weed to be use for medical reasons and this is now a huge business.
But in Dominica they destroy and burn it, while white color crime remains rampant
The war should be on Tobacco which kills 6 million people every year, Alcohol which kills 2.5 million and prescription drugs over 1 million. We have been fighting the white man’s war on marijuana since the 1930s. This amazing plant has so much medicinal uses along with hemp bi-products that it would have dwafted the profit being made by Big Pharmaceuticals, the paper & cotton industry along with energy. Marijuana has been considered a sacred herb by our ancestors for 1000s of year. . But No!!! The evil USA with their corporate greed & elite agenda had to go criminalize it… It’s ashamed that our Lazy Puppet Caribbean black leaders continue to takes instructions from the very same group who falsely criminalize it in the first place (USA)…whom are now making billions from this sacred plant while the black slaves continue to destroy the No. 1 healing herb of the nation. Then we go begging for handouts and donations when we could revolutionize our herbal medicinal sector and command million
Wish I could give thast comment a million likes!
You think smoking the weed can not give you lung cancer, just like tobacco? Isn’t tobacco grown naturally, a plant just like the weed? What is different between that especially if you using high leaf? If they want to make marijuana legal at least tax it.
It’s the truth. The racist origins of drug prohibition are well documented and shameful, and the stark disparity between how whites and blacks are treated by American police and courts continues today. Just because the U.S. government says to jump doesn’t mean Caribbean governments should say “How high?”
Dumb a…. ligalize it, make money off of it, tax it, don’t distort it. This is coming from that don’t smoke it and will never smoke it, but see it as a source of revenue.