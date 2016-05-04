The Drug Squad has destroyed a cultivation of 21,126 fully grown marijuana plants in the heights of Warner and one man has been arrested in the operation which took place on April 27, 2016.

Police Public Relations Officer, Acting Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said cultivation is worth EC$3,521,000.

McPherson Alophonse is now facing charges of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and production of cannabis.

His home in Warner was also searched at a total of Euros 17,400 was discovered and seized.

In another operation on the same day in the heights of Warner, the Drug Squad discovered and destroyed a cultivation containing 3,954 cannabis plants, 30 pounds of cannabis weed and two rounds of 12 gauge ammunition were discovered and seized.

“No arrests were made,” Jno Baptiste said.

Investigations are ongoing.