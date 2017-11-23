The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) is currently under review to assess its functional capabilities, National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore has announced.

He stated the review will take a look at “the functional services and effectiveness of the police force and to make recommendations for improving and strengthening the police force.”

“This review is intended to carefully assess the current functional capabilities of the police force and to determine the way forward,” he noted.

He said the review is being led by Colonel Jamie Ogilvie of the Jamaica Police Force.

According to Blackmoore, the review will cover the following areas, among others:

-Current strategic security environment

-Current structure and capabilities

-Modern policing functions and best practices

-Capacity building and capability development

-Gap analysis and gap filling options

-Recommendations and associated cost

-Implementation roadmap

He stated that the review team has already started its work.

“This review is intended to be transparent, wide-ranging, thorough and far-reaching,” he stated. “The review team has already begun its work and has consulted and will continue to consult with a wide range of individuals and organizations.”

Blackmoore said a report is expected to be submitted by the end of January 2018.