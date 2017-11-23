Police force under reviewDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 at 10:04 AM
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) is currently under review to assess its functional capabilities, National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore has announced.
He stated the review will take a look at “the functional services and effectiveness of the police force and to make recommendations for improving and strengthening the police force.”
“This review is intended to carefully assess the current functional capabilities of the police force and to determine the way forward,” he noted.
He said the review is being led by Colonel Jamie Ogilvie of the Jamaica Police Force.
According to Blackmoore, the review will cover the following areas, among others:
-Current strategic security environment
-Current structure and capabilities
-Modern policing functions and best practices
-Capacity building and capability development
-Gap analysis and gap filling options
-Recommendations and associated cost
-Implementation roadmap
He stated that the review team has already started its work.
“This review is intended to be transparent, wide-ranging, thorough and far-reaching,” he stated. “The review team has already begun its work and has consulted and will continue to consult with a wide range of individuals and organizations.”
Blackmoore said a report is expected to be submitted by the end of January 2018.
Mills must go! He is a canker in that police force.
I have made comment in the past about this Police Force and national security in the past. I have warned unless this Government don’t take a bold step and get rid of Daniel Carbon nothing will change. The man has his own agenda and is the worst chief of Police Dominica has ever or will ever seen. The Police Force cant get a chief of Police worst than this present one. Sometimes one has to wonder if he really just love incompetency or unproductivity. Carbon over the years has caused great Police officers o either resign before time or frustrate them to live just to make space for his incompetence friends to hold position in certain sections. His style of transfers and promotions is vindictive. The minister of national Security and the Prime Minister don’t listen to the cry of hard working Police officers if they used to our Force could not be in the state it is today. I hope after this review they will get a true sense of this divisive inefficient and incompetent chief of Police..
First order of business by Colonel Ogilvie should be to recommend the dismissal of the Security Minister, the Police Commissioner and the dishonest & corrupt police officers.
Clean up the force and then move on from there!
We need a “No nonsense” Chief of Police
The business owners who had their businesses looted after the hurricane deserves an answer from the police. Why didn’t the police take proactive measures to protect private property after the hurricane? For days there were continuous looting and no action by the police. Thanks to the regional forces who helped stop this lawlessness. These are the incidents that warrants a REVIEW.
They need to do this review after they’ve let go the Chief and a few of the so called heads- stop asking people who know nothing about policing the way forward, talk to the officers who are on the ground everyday while these people relax in their comfort from afar..
https://www.google.com.ai/amp/www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/caribbean/saint-lucia/articles/St-Lucia-police-had-death-list-and-staged-a-dozen-killings/amp/ the st Lucia police force took a low blow after they JCP dis an enquiry. Let wait and see… hope this is not just ‘push under the carpet like many other things
Alas Skerrit, you bypass Hobbes Jno. Baptiste because you thought he wasn’t supporting you. So you made Carbon Chief. To make matters worst, no I mean, worser…you promoted incompetent Valerie to deputy as a reward. A police officer constantly calls the radio station during working hours and he is now Superintendent of Police. A man who cannot write a report far less to give evidence in court is now an Assistant Superintendent of Police. Valerie came on the radio to warn the population and lawlessness would not be tolerated, that the Police force is ready to handle any type of lawlessness. In wake of the hurricane, he then claims that the police headquarters gate was blocked from debris so therefore the police could not respond as they would like among other infantile excuses. You people put blinders on for silent atrocities occurring in the CDPF and now Minister Rayburn Blackmoore calling for a “review?”. What all you take us for? …..”Review” Did you say Re-view?…
Remember de police that was looting and de one in new town. that was taking people poncha cuba and puting in his bag.
We need an investigation into the Dominica Police Force . We need to k ow what went wrog after Hurticane maria in teems of Security? Are he right police officer promoted and on the right position.. ? There is no professionalism in the Force.. it needs to be transpaernt and free of political interference . An officer in I may mentioned Mr Weekes is a man of integrity an professionalism. I hAve heard him speak on the radio in various carpacity wondering why he not part of the high police command. Although I do t know much of him but he fits the quality material of police chief…
One day they reviewing n being hard on nurses. Next day is police. And these are the two most hard working groups of ppl on this island. Stop frustrating ppl . It starts from the top. Fix management n then everything else will follow
I agree with you. If they don’t change the head everything will remain the same.
The Police in Pte Michel isn’t worth a piece of Sh###, I have dealt with them and they don’t have a clue about policing I don’t know what the training is like at the Academy but it need to be looked at , this guys are at there girl friends house day and nite , not nite patrol they say they don’t have transportation, they can barely write a report most of the time they don’t have paper to write with they just scribble your information on a note pad, and tell you they will look into the matter, not to long ago a video went viral about a man getting beaten on video , the police said it was not an arresting matter, really? this just on of many incident, they no supervision from head quarters , they do what ever they want including drinking while on duty, ONLY IN DOMINICA.
The entire country needs to be reviewed… Crabs in one basket. No matter who comes into power in Dominica, they all do the same damn thing. None is better than the other
Before any review is done.
1.Min Blackmore must go.
2.Top three(3) heads in police must go.
After this is done we can review the police force.
thank you.
There have been many calls by concerned citizens for reform and improved service from the police force in the past and when the ministers responsible tried to suggest what his intentions were he was slapped and made to go in his corner.Following the dismal performance of the police in the wake of hurricane Maria this review is even more urgent. I hope the government makes the report public and don’t hide it in the office of the Prime Minister and Minister of national security.We are all stakeholders and if the new buzzword is transparency then bring it on please.The country deserves better than we had and if we are going forward that’s got to be one critical area to effect that rebuilding.
After Maria the buzzword was “compromised” now is “transparency”
Lets wait to see.
Don’t be fooled by Skerrit and Blackmore about that review thing because it is nothing but a cover up intended to give the impression that they are serious. They realize Maria brought a lot focus on Dominica and several foreign law agencies as well as foreign militaries were in Dominica and saw what they saw, so to give the impression that Skerrit is not happy he used his CARICOM friends to conduct a review. Notice they said is a “Review” and not an investigation. A review is just a formal inspection that may not lead to any action, unlike an investigation which is something used to dig up to see what went wrong, how it started, what it did and who did what etc. No matter how they call it we know for sure that they cannot touch Carbon, Valarie, or any top member of the police force because that would be opening a can of worms for Skerrit. if they are serious about an investation first thing they woud do is sens the commissioner and his deputy on vacation to clear the way
I have reiterated over and over again,as long as Skerit and his DIRTY dozen are at the helm,Dominica can never get anywhere. Almost twenty years in office and there’s nothing they can prove but more misery,more begging,more joblessness, more homelessness, more crime ,in fact these guys have made Dominica almost inhabitable .
Skerit, do the right thing, go,Dominica will certainly do much better without you.
The entire Government needs a review. Incompetency evaluating incompetency , this is such a mess.
This is pure diversionary tactics. We all know what is wrong with CDPF. Carbon sounds like he have mental growth issues and is a puppet with strings pulled by ruling partu and some cronies. The head of the fish is rotten.
This is pure crap and nonsense to say the least because our police force doesn’t need a review but like the government, we need an independent investigation to see: 1. what has been going wrong 2. what is the government’s role in what have been going wrong 3. If the police following orders to protect politicians 4. Why are officers that are lease qualified get promoted over others 5. why these days police officers that are of questionable reputation are promoted shortly after a scandal as if to suggest that an officer has to do the dirty work to be promoted. Dominica is in deep poopoo and unless Skerrit is forced to resign like the president of Zimbabwe, Dominica is on path to total failure
Review, investigation, shuffle or whatever u call it it’s time for something. All what you said are correct so the word review “may” just be a sweetener intended not to scare collaborators away. I sincerely hope those who got “paid” with promotions for playing between the sheets will speak up like the women are doing in the US right now. This police force is very sick where rumors of intimidation, sexual assault / intimidation / abuse / disrespect particularly of young WP Officers is rife. Hopefully the good Colonel can finally help bring a close to this painful Chapter in CDPF history. I would
Love to see the inclusion of former Superintendent Yvonne Alexander on the “review” team. 😡😡
Assertive like the rod of Moses!😡
Rayburn will that include square pegs in wrong holes promotions to underserving and political cronies e,g high ranking officers who call radio stations? Did you say transparency Rayburn?
Modern policing functions and best practices- why do district commanders have to get permission in writing from Carbon to conduct nonpolitical interviews and make decisions in their command districts?
Really Rayburn this is a waste to time and money with this review. By the way who is paying for this?
If the Colonel recommends firing Carbon ( as he should) will that be taken seriously? Then who will do Skerrit’s bidding- Valerie ?????
I am not surprised after the complete failure of our police force to stop the large-scale looting after Maria. The head of the police must carry responsibility for this.
Time for change! Carbon, Valerie and the upper command staff MUST be put on IMMEDIATE vacation leave while the review is being conducted so as to allow for a fair and well coordinated investigation. Hand the reigns of power over to Mr. Weeks for now until the review is over and the recommendations are ready for implementation.
To Mr. Carbon I say the writing has been on the wall. Get a head start and begin to pack your acoutriments and other memorabilia because its adios time. Somebody has to pay for daycarlaying or once proud CDPF and what it represented. Plus, Skerro will NOT take the fall for you .
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
This is absolutely necessary…good time to improve as a way forward.
they need a review indeed especially those policemen in lapwet all they want to do is go by their woman/women they hardly in the station
If our commissioner of police was competent we would not have needed the services of the colonel. Thanks colonel.