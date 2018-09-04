The police say they are in search of what they described as a ‘vagrant’ who attacked a businessman in Roseau.

Joseph Raffoul, the owner of the popular JRs Bar, is now a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was struck in the face.

Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards said the incident took place in the capital on Friday, August 21, at about 2:00 pm.

He said Raffoul was hit with a piece of wood.

“Police are in search of the individual,” Edwards said on Tuesday morning.