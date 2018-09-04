Police in search of ‘vagrant’ who attacked businessmanDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 9:33 AM
The police say they are in search of what they described as a ‘vagrant’ who attacked a businessman in Roseau.
Joseph Raffoul, the owner of the popular JRs Bar, is now a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was struck in the face.
Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards said the incident took place in the capital on Friday, August 21, at about 2:00 pm.
He said Raffoul was hit with a piece of wood.
“Police are in search of the individual,” Edwards said on Tuesday morning.
They should stop searching for him. When that person is found, they will be set free on some technicality anyway.
For consideration: The Dominica State College should consider including a state-of-the-art program in security studies from which the police pool and others can be recruited. This in turn would lead to a force that is better prepared to deal with the growing issues being faced in the country today and pave the way for a more investment-friendly climate in the future. This does not imply that the police are doing a bad job. But, it is clear that with the increase in guns, daylight violence, armed robberies of businesses in the middle of the day, traffic violations, etc., the police force needs to be better equipped with the contemporary skills needed to implement and enforce the law to ensure a safer and more orderly environment for citizens and visitors.
@jamie
A person who meets the definition of “vagrant” is a vagrant. That’s how words work. Do you have an alternate definition of “vagrant” that you wish to share?
va·grant
ˈvāɡrənt
noun
1.
a person without a settled home or regular work who wanders from place to place and lives by begging.
Boy look a lousy report from the police! The police should be ashamed of themselves. I mean they gave the name of the business man that was hit in the face and is now at the hospital. But dear God why did they not describe the wanted vagrant so if someone sees him somewhere, whether dead or alive they could call the police? Am I to conclude that they (the police) are just making a report and not seeking the help of the general public? Also, am I to conclude that the police already know the date of the vagrant and therefore need no help from the public? In the worse case scenario, am I to suspect that the vagrant has either migrated or buried and as such, the police are not seeking the help of the public? Whatever the case may be it is a very lousy, lazy, and poor report from Skerrit’s army.
But how could a so-called vagrant attack a businessman with a wood since Friday and up to today Monday, they still looking for the vagrant, while the businessman is hospitalized? Can I buy this story or, is there more to the story? Are you sure the vagrant was not attacked first? Another question I have is, you sure the one they have identified as a vagrant was not killed and somebody faking a story? Whatever be the case, God sees, God knows and justice comes from Him
These senseless violence need to stop. This is hurting the country all over the world. Tourism will come to a halt. Dominicans and other nationals are afraid to visit the Island. These politicians need to stop their political nonsense and start protecting the people.
1. Have zero tolerance gun laws with a mandatory 20 years sentence for anyone caught with an illegal fire arm.
2. Murder conviction equal the death penalty. ( Bring back the death penalty. )
3. Shoot to kill criminals caught in the act of commiting senseless violent crimes.
4. Custom enforcement, search and seizure, x ray equipments.
5. Get these criminals off the streets.
6. Build more prisons.
7. Have convicted criminals serve their full sentences.
8. Elect politicians who will protect and serve your interest.
Dominicans will continue to suffer from senseless violent crimes if there are no serious criminal laws and enforcements to protect them.
Am sure the human being defended his or herself,and i think is despicable calling a homeless person a vagrant.
But that’s actually the meaning of the word vagrant. A homeless person.
In today’s “politically correct” society it can sound offensive. Mainly due to the fact that in everyday use it came to also imply negative or “bad” behaviour as we say. And becuase of that you will probably never hear this word used in American media in reference the the homeless. So the politically correct replacement is actually a phrase…”homeless person”. Which just happens to be the definition of the word it replaces.
So maybe our media and the police should follow suit.
@ WeNiceMan, The word homeless person does not always makes you to be a “vagrant” over night OK! For example if you or i were renting our apartments then all of sudden we lost our jobs and couldn’t afford the rent and get kicked out on the street till one finds a home again, Am asking does that makes you or i a “Vagrant”? The English language is very complicated, one word could mean many things, always a grey area. Regardless of how you Americans use your words.
Brother,the report makes no reference to a homeless person. Do you know who it was?