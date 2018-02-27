Police investigate death of man at sea in MeroDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 at 10:05 AM
The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at sea off Mero.
Police PRO Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste identified him as 50-year-old Joseph Paul of Morne Rachette.
He said that about 4:15 pm on February 24, 2018, Pual went spearfishing in the Caribbean Sea at Mero.
“Paul was heard shouting for help having found himself in distress,” he stated. “The residents of Mero responded and noticed the lifeless body of Joseph Paul on the seabed.”
Jno Baptiste said Paul was fished out of the sea and officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing, he stated.
Clyde was a man of the sea and I am sorry to see him go that way.
Lesson to be learned – never go diving or spear fishing alone. You need a companion near you in the unlikely event you run into trouble.