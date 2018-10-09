The police have launched an investigation in the discovery of the lifeless body of a man on the Campbell Public Road.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Julien George of Cochrane.

Police PRO Inspector Simon Edwards said the police responded to a report of the body at around 6:00 am on Monday, October 8.

He stated that George was last seen alive at 7:00 pm on Sunday, 7 2018 in Campbell.

“The body was transported to the St. Joseph Health Centre and pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor,” Edwards stated.