Police investigate discovery of lifeless bodyDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 1:06 PM
The police have launched an investigation in the discovery of the lifeless body of a man on the Campbell Public Road.
The man has been identified as 52-year-old Julien George of Cochrane.
Police PRO Inspector Simon Edwards said the police responded to a report of the body at around 6:00 am on Monday, October 8.
He stated that George was last seen alive at 7:00 pm on Sunday, 7 2018 in Campbell.
“The body was transported to the St. Joseph Health Centre and pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor,” Edwards stated.
