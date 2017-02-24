Investigations are ongoing in an incident which occurred at Boetica which left a man dead after he was shot by a police officer.

Henry St. Ville, 61, died from a gunshot wound in the incident which took place on February 21.

According to reports from Police PRO Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, the incident occurred at about 9:45 am when St. Ville, who is suspected to be mentally challenged, attacked a police officer with a knife.

“St Ville was shot by a police officer while attacking another police officer,” Jno Baptiste said.

He explained that at the time of the incident police officers were responding to numerous allegations against St. Ville, who was met armed with a knife.

St. Ville was pronounced dead by a medical Doctor.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened in the matter.