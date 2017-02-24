Police investigate shooting death of man in BoeticaDominica News Online - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 10:37 AM
Investigations are ongoing in an incident which occurred at Boetica which left a man dead after he was shot by a police officer.
Henry St. Ville, 61, died from a gunshot wound in the incident which took place on February 21.
According to reports from Police PRO Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, the incident occurred at about 9:45 am when St. Ville, who is suspected to be mentally challenged, attacked a police officer with a knife.
“St Ville was shot by a police officer while attacking another police officer,” Jno Baptiste said.
He explained that at the time of the incident police officers were responding to numerous allegations against St. Ville, who was met armed with a knife.
St. Ville was pronounced dead by a medical Doctor.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened in the matter.
It is a sad case of affair, self preservation is the first rule of life , hope the officer get some kind of counselling in regards to [ptsd] post traumatic stress disorder.
It is sad for both parties. Hold strong family
I’m not taking any sides in this one as we have to wait for the investigation to be completed. It’s always sad whenever a life has to be taken, however this would be a great time for CDPF to review how they respond to persons who are diagnosed with mental health illness.
I’m not sure what protocols are a in place for police officers and what are their guidelines in these circumstances. I hope the report explains their protocol.
Police involve should be sent on leve while the matter is investigated. ALSO POLICE SHOULD NOT INVESTIGATE POLICE. IT SHOLD BE DONE BY A POLICE COMPLSIN COMMISSION
Dominica wake up ot is tome these systems put I place
So you are going to pay the members of the Police Complaint Commission a year’s salary to work for 2 weeks a year?
And who do you think will man the complaint’s commission? Somebody who has never investigated a case?