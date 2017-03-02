Police investigate shooting in Grand BayDominica News Online - Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 at 7:11 AM
The police are investigating a shooting incident in Grand Bay which left one man hospitalized and another on the run.
Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste said the incident took place at around 1:15 am on March 1.
He said Felix Titre, 44, received a gunshot wound to his lower back and was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was treated and admitted.
A man is being sought in relation to the shooting incident.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 222-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
4 Comments
I love Grandbay…South City…Little Gwada! This is just the way things are in “Gwa-bay”, don’t be scared Dominicans. Asa Bantan told you in song…”South City Grandbay is a bad man place”! Just don’t go to Grandbay playing badman…mind your business and let the gangsters sort out their problems. Grandbay Massive! Big UP!!!!
Anyone with information and no names were published? If the person is on the run, does it not make sense that the alleged perpetrator’s name be published so that if someone who was not a witness to the crime, but knows the identity of the person, encounters that person, they can call the cops?
The police force is a joke..For SO LONG that firearm problem has been in GBay..Willy nilly discharging of bullets in broad daylight…How many raids are made at the homes of some of the suspects..?In the meantime,it is getting worse..There are some trigger hungry goons who intimidate good citizens..Why not change the focus?.We also need stiffer penalties for those found in possession of unlicensed firearms.No one is safe from these weapons.
You are right. Law abiding member of the opposition get lifted from their beds and their, premises ransacked, top to bottom by the police, in force only to harrass them. Why can’t they do the same but raid suspected nests of illegal activities to confiscate any illegal substances, capture fugitives and get these lethal weapons out of circulation. Now, that is something I would applaud.