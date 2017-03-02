The police are investigating a shooting incident in Grand Bay which left one man hospitalized and another on the run.

Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste said the incident took place at around 1:15 am on March 1.

He said Felix Titre, 44, received a gunshot wound to his lower back and was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was treated and admitted.

A man is being sought in relation to the shooting incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 222-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.