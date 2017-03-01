Police investigate shooting in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 7:26 AM
The police are investigating a shooting incident in Roseau which has left one man in hospital and another in custody.
David Henderson, 37, of Stock Farm was shot in the head and chest at around 10:50 pm on Tuesday, just after the end of the Carnival street jump up.
He was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined by a medical doctor and admitted, Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
One man, also from Stock Farm, is in police custody on suspicion of shooting with intent, he said. The name of the man cannot be published since he has not been charged with any crime.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 222-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
11 Comments
Hmmmm… I am hoping to hear a press release from the PM, Minister for security and the President.
This time I am awaiting to hear their condemnation and who is responsible. Is it UWP, Labour, The Carnival Organizing Com….. Who?
you guys should stop blaming the government for everything… This act was done by a relentless individual he/she should take full blame, if we keep blaming others for their actions, it will just make these delinquents think that its OK to behave reckless …. and 10: p.m. is not ‘just after’ the parade it’s approximately an hour after the street jump up, given that it it ended !@ 10 p.m. SHARP!
Lawd! the way we report. 10:50 pm is “just after” the street jump up?
Interestingly, street jump up was supposed to have ended at 10pm and the shooting incident occurred at 10:50PM. Did it happen after the jump up ended, or was it still going on? In any case, should we hold the GOVERNMENT responsible for that? I hope to hear pastor Griffin Daniel and pastor Wilson since they were very quick to give their biblical perspective. It was just this morning I was singing Bob Marley’s song, “whosoever diggeth a pit will fall in it ” not knowing about the shooting incident. FYI the wise man also puts it this way “Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him. ” Pro 26:27.
Somebody just had to spoil it
I feel you. Similarly someone (skerrit, Blackmore, Carbon and their police) had to spoil a very peaceful UWP/Freedom meeting. All you so hypocrite and blind in this country boy
Where politics coming in that my friend…. They’re talking about someone’s life smh…. (Speedy recovery David)
Hope he gets better soon and the police holds whoever did that
Here we go again!!!
I praying for you my brudder. This senseless violence have to stop.
Hmmm..the carnival season went too good huh? Somebody had to spoil it.