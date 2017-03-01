The police are investigating a shooting incident in Roseau which has left one man in hospital and another in custody.

David Henderson, 37, of Stock Farm was shot in the head and chest at around 10:50 pm on Tuesday, just after the end of the Carnival street jump up.

He was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined by a medical doctor and admitted, Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

One man, also from Stock Farm, is in police custody on suspicion of shooting with intent, he said. The name of the man cannot be published since he has not been charged with any crime.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 222-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.