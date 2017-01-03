Police investigate sudden death of British citizenDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 12:34 PM
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a British citizen who resided in Mero.
He has been identified as 58-year-old Paul Galloway.
Police PRO, Acting Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said it was reported to the police about 6:30 pm on Friday the 30 of December 2016, that Galloway complained of feeling unwell.
The Fire and Ambulance Service was contacted and while Galloway was being transported to the St. Joseph Health Center, he became unresponsive.
He was examined and officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor
A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.
