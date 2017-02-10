The police have begun investigating a suspected homicide after the body of a man was found in La Plaine on Thursday.

The dead man has been identified as 59-year-old Nicholls Zephyr of the community.

Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the body was found on Thursday morning at around 8:00.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in the investigations of a suspected unlawful homicide,” he said. “It is alleged that about 8:00 am on Thursday, February 9 2017, the lifeless body of an adult male was discovered in the vicinity of an area known as bout sab in La Plaine.”

The said the body was positively identified by family members, he said.

Zephyr was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened as investigations continues, Jno Baptiste stated.

Anyone with information which can assist the police should call the Criminal Investigation Department at 266-5164, 266-5165 and 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.