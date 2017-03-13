Police investigate death of Salisbury womanDominica News Online - Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 9:15 AM
Investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 46-year-old woman from the community of Salisbury.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said it was reported to the police that at about 7:10 am on Thursday 9th, March 2017, Esther Vidal was met in an unconscious state at her residence.
He said she was transported to the Salisbury Health Centre by the Fire and Ambulance Services where she was examined and officially pronounced dead by a medical Doctor.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened.
Investigations are ongoing.
