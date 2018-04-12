The police say they have seized 71 and a quarter kilograms of cocaine in Petite Coulibri with a street value of one million, eight hundred and sixty-five thousand and five hundred dollars ($1,865,500).

During the operation which took place on Tuesday, April 10, 18.1 kilograms of marijuana, with a street value of $19,000, were also seized.

Police PRO Acting Inspector Simon Edwards said one man was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

He also said the Drug Squad conducted a bush patrol in the heights of Scotts Head on Tuesday, April 10, and 2,423 ganja plants were found and destroyed.

The illegal drug had a street value of $403,833.

No arrests were made.