The Dominica Police Force is making progress into the investigations of firearms and ammunition found in a barrel at Wood Bridge Bay Port last year, according to police chief Daniel Carbon.

The matter has been described by Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore as a major security threat.

The seizure was made by the police working in conjunction with the United States law enforcement during an operation on by the police on Friday, September 30.

Police say the barrel also contained grocery items.

“We’ve brought in suspects and interviewed them and as I said earlier in a press conference, we are working very closely with the US and the US in dialogue with me has indicated that they are going to take a particular course of action,” Daniel revealed while addressing a press conference held in the Ministry of Finance conference room on Friday. “I am not privy to say what the course of action is going to be, but you can rest assured that the US is very concerned about firearms, illegal trafficking of firearms, especially when they move around the region, because we in Dominica we do not produce firearms…”

According to Carbon, the US have their procedures in terms of persons who acquire firearms, “they have their gun shows, and so on, so you buy your firearm their but the intention is not for you to buy the firearm and ship it out, and so the US take a very deem view of that and they consider it a felony.”

He stated further that the US intends to take a particular course of action to deal with the people concerned, “and they know who the people are and we know too.”

Meantime, Blackmoore considers the act as a major security threat and he said that there is a need re-examine the manner in which barrels are being sent and items are being screened at the ports and customs.

“In that regard, the advice is to have a better method at the port and to ensure that every barrel coming into this country is properly screened,” he stated. “So as we speak we have seen the installation of an X-ray machine that would detect and record the items in every barrel that comes to this country.”

He explained that a little later that will be augmented to include the cliffs and pallets and to ensure that the persons manning that X-ray machine go through a process of polygraphic test.

The firearms seized were five Taurus pistols, one Teltec Pistol, five Taurus Revolvers and one Rossi Revolver.

A nine million volt stun gun was also seized.

180 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 250 rounds of 9-mm ammunition, 300 rounds of .38 ammunition and 100 rounds of .357 ammunition were seized.

Additionally, three magazines of sub-machine gun rounds – one seven round, one 12 round, and one 29 round – were taken by the police.