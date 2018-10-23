The police have offered tips to Dominicans to minimize the possibility of them becoming victims of crime as the island becomes caught up in the festivities surrounding its 40th anniversary of Independence.

The tips were given by Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Acting Superintendent of Police Matthew Cuffy on Monday.

He reminded Dominica that they must remain vigilant in conducting themselves, in securing their homes, property and other belongings in order to minimize crime.

He said steps have to be taken to reduce the risk of being the victim to a burglary.

Cuffy offered the following tips:

-Persons much ensure that their homes are properly secured at all times. Doors should be locked, windows and the public is advised to installed burglar bars.

-At nights ensure that an outdoor light remains on throughout the night.

-Ensure that keys do not remain on the locks. Keep your locks free of keys.

-Ensure that surfaces at potential points of entry and exit are clean.

-Ensure that your home surroundings are clear of bushes and other visual obstacles.

-Those who can afford it, to invest in closed circuit cameras.

-Neighborhood watch is also very important, know your neighbors, and speak to the person around you. Inform immediate neighbor of your whereabouts.

-Do not leave large sums of money and jewelry at your home.

-In terms of robbery, there are a number of robberies around that time of year. Do not venture into isolated areas alone.

-Do not wear expensive and flashy expensive jewelry since it can encourage persons to commit crimes.

-Do not consume too much alcohol.

-With reference to the theft of motor vehicles, ensure that you secure and park your vehicle in lighted and well-populated areas.

-Ensure that your tires are well inflated and that there are no objects placed in the path of those tires to render your vehicle un-driveable.