A police officer, with over 20 years experience in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), has been charged under the Sexual Offences Act of Dominica for having intercourse with a minor.

This ends speculations after news surfaced that the police officer was last week arrested from his out district police station where he was working.

He was first granted bail by a magistrate at the Roseau Police Station of EC$35,000.00.

He appeared in court on December 29, 2016 where the charge was formally read to him and released.

The matter has been adjourned to a date in 2017.

Because of the nature of the allegations, the law prohibits the publication of the anyone’s name unless that person is convicted in a court of law.