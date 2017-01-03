Police officer charged under Sexual Offences ActDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 9:07 AM
A police officer, with over 20 years experience in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), has been charged under the Sexual Offences Act of Dominica for having intercourse with a minor.
This ends speculations after news surfaced that the police officer was last week arrested from his out district police station where he was working.
He was first granted bail by a magistrate at the Roseau Police Station of EC$35,000.00.
He appeared in court on December 29, 2016 where the charge was formally read to him and released.
The matter has been adjourned to a date in 2017.
Because of the nature of the allegations, the law prohibits the publication of the anyone’s name unless that person is convicted in a court of law.
8 Comments
STUPES.
Omg. People educate yourselves. It doesn’t matter who. Police or not . The name of the child nor the name of the accused can’t be mentioned unless the accused is convicted. Its clear under the sexual offenses act. Is that so hard to understand? The law is not protecting the accused. (The police) it’s protecting the victim (the child).
Nothing will happen in the long term. You see, now we have government minister, parliamentary representative, police officer, a senior businessman and couple relatives on bail or awaiting judicial review on \”accusations\” ……………. Yet still, we are playing games with the sexual offense act. Why can\’t we castrate (remove nuts ;-) ) if found guilty?
These grown men of high society keep preying on our children and it seems that there is no end in sight. I am convinced that cutting off or disabling their manhood and publishing such act will HELP in scaring others off. In the mean time, jail them for life. Enough is enough.
More Assertive in 2017!
Let me see no other person name published for a sexual offence before convicted and see if i would not personally advice them to sue.
On the other hand, after a police officer spends over 20 years in the force, you just throwing everything away for a child. What happen to adults.
ADMIN: We can bet a million dollars that you won’t see the name of anyone charged with a sex crime published on DNO unless that person is convicted.
Well well what example are u
hmmmm, “Because of the nature of the allegations, the law prohibits the publication of the officer’s name unless he is convicted in a court of law.” So, police are given special rights in D.A? WDF? we setting the bar too low for police that survive merely because of the taxpayers. I’m pretty sure the family of the minor, who pay this officers salary would want the public to know whats going on.
If it was someone else they would have called the name.
Hope he will be found guilty ,charged,name him and punish him more severely than other normal citizens because his job is to protect people not to destroy them…
The police for needs cleaning up seriously to the highest level.I heard a police officer in uniform telling a woman on the public road ,”shut up or I will slap you” who does he think he is?This is bullying and menacing someone who is weaker because he thinks that being a police gives him the right to talk to others as he wishes.This has to stop;as long as the police cannot respect himself in the first place,respect others ;the place will be in mess because both police and civilians have rights.