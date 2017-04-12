A police officer is challenging the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to bypass him for promotion in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).

Police Sergeant Philbert Bertrand is now asking the court to grant him leave for Judicial Review and administrative order in respect of the decisions of the PSC.

His attorney, J. Gildon Richards filed court documents on his behalf at the High Court in Roseau on April 12, 2017.

Bertrand was enlisted in the CDPF on February 25, 1981 and during that time said he has performed “creditably everywhere” he was posted and has attended many training courses from 1982 in Dominica, Barbados, St. Lucia, USA, Bahamas, Jamaica, Grenada, Antigua, Martinique, St. Kitts and the Dominican Republic.

Through his attorney, Sergeant Bertrand said that based on the criteria for promotion in the PSC Regulations and on his “creditable performance and duties and functions allotted to him” he has held and continue to hold a legitimate expectation that he should be promoted from the rank of “Sergeant to the rank of Inspector and or to other ranks at the upper levels of the police force on merit.”

“I believe that at February 5, 2017 I had already attained the required qualification for promotion to the rank of Inspector that surpassed any qualification of the chosen candidates. To my disappointment and without and explanation, the PSC by the said decision of which I herein complain, has unfairly and unlawfully denied me promotion to the rank of Inspector of police,” Sergeant Bertrand stated.

Bertrand is challenging the appointments of Clinton Hilaire and Belgrove Charles to the rank of Inspector by the PSC.

He contends that he is “more senior, more experienced in holding leadership positions than (Charles and Hilaire) especially considering the fact that even at the time of the decision I was entrusted with the management of a police station.”

“I believe my educational qualification meets the normal standard for promotion to the rank of Inspector in the police force and even if the promoted candidates may have better academic qualification then I, they do not have the depth of knowledge and experience I possess and have applied in my practice of policing,” he said.

He further stated that he has shown sufficient ability and efficiency to “merit permanent promotion from the rank of sergeant to Inspector.”

Bertrand is asking the court to make a declaration that in making the said decision or decisions, the PSC violated the provisions of Regulation 20 of the PSC Regulations Chap 1:01 and other relevant provisions thereof.

“That the said Commission acted unreasonably, unfairly and unlawfully discriminated against him to his detriment. The Commission acted in bad faith and that the PSC unfairly and unlawfully failed or refused to inform him of the reasons or reasons for its failure or refusal to appoint him to hold and act in the office of the said rank of Inspector,” he stated.