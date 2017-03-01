Two police officers, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), were treated and discharged for wounds at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

The officers were injured while trying to diffuse an incident of disorderly conduct.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptist, the incident occurred on Carnival Monday on King George the 5th Street around 9:00 pm.

Corporal of Police, Shaucer James, and Constable of Police, Alex Alexander, suffered wounds to the head, leg and arm, and to the right side respectively, he said.

One man is in custody after being arrested for suspicion of wounding.

Jno Baptist said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.