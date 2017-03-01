Police officers wounded during CarnivalDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 2:12 PM
Two police officers, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), were treated and discharged for wounds at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).
The officers were injured while trying to diffuse an incident of disorderly conduct.
According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptist, the incident occurred on Carnival Monday on King George the 5th Street around 9:00 pm.
Corporal of Police, Shaucer James, and Constable of Police, Alex Alexander, suffered wounds to the head, leg and arm, and to the right side respectively, he said.
One man is in custody after being arrested for suspicion of wounding.
Jno Baptist said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Get well soon Shaucer.
So no cries on behalf of the policemen? Nobody asking to shoot in foot!
Charge them and make them pay. Unacceptable to cause bodily harm to anyone during carnival and moreover to an officer of the law.
#MarketingDominicaCarnival. #SafestMostOriginalEnjoyableCarnivalInTheCaribbean
This is a very unfortunate and sad incident in every way. It should be condemned by all! Let’s just hope that no one tries to gain any political points by this. Don’t blame any politician, say that it was a set up or a plan to start a riot and disrupt carnival by supporters of ANY political party.
suspicion of wounding
Hope he is charge with attempted murder
The police is not the enemy though they are being used as instrument of repression, guys get well soon.