The level of alertness among police officers on duty will be heightened during the Independence celebration and they will be ready to respond to any incident if the need arises.

This was according to Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine who was addressing a press briefing held at the Police Headquarters on Monday morning.

The press briefing was called to speak predominantly about the activities surrounding the 40th year of Independence which has already begun.

Last week Valentine articulated the force’s approach which will be adopted as it relates to venue security, robust patrol within the city and environs and traffic management for the hosting of Kwéyòl Wandévou and today he touched on areas of security for this year’s 20th Edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) to be held from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th of October.

The Windsor Park Sports Stadium is once again the venue for the WCMF and so he said the security measures developed for the three nights of pulsating rhythm is expected to be executed as planned so that patrons can enjoy a festival in an environment that is safe and secure.

“In order to achieve this, the police force operational plan is tailored with emphasis on venue security, traffic management and crime prevention,” he said.

In terms of venue security, Valentine explained that a venue operating center will be established at the stadium which is mandated to manage accidents and emergencies throughout the festival if the need arises.

He said the stadium will be divided into zones for the purpose of security for the duration of the festival.

“A senior police officer with a detailed of police officers and private security will be responsible to man a zone,” he noted.

In terms of sanitization of the venue it will be sanitized daily by a team of police officers prior to the commencement of the show.

“On completion, the venue will be secured until the gates are opened to patrons two hours prior to showtime,” Valentine said. “On Friday 26th and Saturday 27th October gates will be open to patrons at 6pm. On Sunday 28th October gates will open at 3:30 pm.”

Valentine noted that all entry and exit gates will be manned by police officers with assistance from private security.

“Four gates will be used to access the venue. One of the entry gates will be used as a VVIP while the other will be used as VIP access,” he said.

He stated that VVVIP entrance will be on Bath Road where it intersects with Cork Street, while the VIP entrance will be from the link road on the riverside.

He went on to say that two gates located on the western side of the stadium will serve as entry points to the venue.

Valentine noted that all artistes will access the venue through the VVIP gate with the appropriate accreditation.

“The main access to the venue will be on Bath Road,” he explained. “Exit from the venue will also be on Bath Road and on the Link Road.”

Valentine indicated that the exit gate on the riverside will also be used as a service gate for vendors.

“Only those vendors who are accredited will be allowed access,” he remarked.

In terms of procedure at the main gate, he explained that patrons will present their ticket to the security at the main entrance for verification.

“Upon completion, they will be channeled through various lanes into the screening area,” Valentine explained. “At the screening area, patrons will present their ticket to the security where it will be scanned…and upon completion of that process, an armband will be issued.”

During the screening process patrons will be denied access to the venue is they are found to be carrying any article that fits the description of an offensive weapon.

“That is to say, knives, eyes-peeks, scissors, cutlass,” he remarked.

He said also that license firearm holders will not be allowed to access the venue with their firearm.

Valentine warned vendors that there should be “no vending” along Bath Road nor Kennedy Avenue from the intersection of Bath Road to Independence Street.

“No vending on the link road, no vending on Hillsborough Street,” he warned.

He added,” Vendors conducting vending at the venue should utilize their time allotted to them for replenishing their stock in their bars.”

Meantime, in terms of traffic management Valentine made it clear that there shall be a no entry sign at the intersection of Bath Road and Cork Street, no entry at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street, no entry at the intersection of Bath Road and Hillsborough Street.

“No parking along the link road from Valley Road to Bath Road, no parking along Bath Road to Cork Street to River Street except for persons who are resident on that street. No parking along Kennedy Avenue from Independence Street to Bath Road except for persons who are also resident on that street,” he warned.

He said parking is possible in the following areas, “Riverside Parking, parking along Elmshall Road [the western side of Elmshall Road] between the Botanic Gardens eastern gate and valley road, parking on the southern side of Valley Road between Josephine Gabriel and Co. and the junction of Elmshall Road, Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and other areas within the City of Roseau and environs.”