The police are seeking the public’s assistance in a shooting incident in Goodwill which left one man nursing gunshot wounds.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the incident took place at around 11:00 pm on January 15, 2017 at Didier Lane.

Albert Steven, owner of a snackette and bar was shot in the back.

He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital by the Fire and Ambulance Service, where he was examined by a medical doctor and admitted.

Jno Baptise said investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165 and 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.