Police seek escaped prisonerDominica News Online - Monday, June 19th, 2017 at 1:20 PM
Police and Prison officers are in search of an adult male who has escaped the Dominica State Prison where he had been on remand for an alleged robbery.
According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, Leon Toussaint, from the village of Pointe Michel, escaped from the prison on Friday June 16th 2017 at 5:30 pm.
Persons with any information that can assist the police in apprehending Toussaint should notify the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165, 266-5119 or call Crime Stoppers Dominica anonymously, at telephone Number 1-800-8477.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.