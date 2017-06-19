Police and Prison officers are in search of an adult male who has escaped the Dominica State Prison where he had been on remand for an alleged robbery.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, Leon Toussaint, from the village of Pointe Michel, escaped from the prison on Friday June 16th 2017 at 5:30 pm.

Persons with any information that can assist the police in apprehending Toussaint should notify the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165, 266-5119 or call Crime Stoppers Dominica anonymously, at telephone Number 1-800-8477.