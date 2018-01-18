Police seek man in Canefield shooting incidentDominica News Online - Thursday, January 18th, 2018 at 9:47 AM
The police say they are searching for a man who shot another man at Canefield on Wednesday morning.
Lee Sylvester, of Canefield, was shot in the abdomen and is presently nursing injuries at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the incident took place around 8:15 am on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
Sylvester was transported to the PMH where he was examined by a medical doctor and admitted.
Jno Baptiste said a man is being sought in relation to the incident. He did not identify the man.
He said anyone with information in relation to the incident which may be helpful to the police in their investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number 266-5164, 266-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
