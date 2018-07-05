The police are searching for two men in relation to a shooting incident in Newtown which left one man dead.

Telford Kerry Ursan George, 27, of Stockfarm was shot and killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting which took place on July 4, 2018, at around 10:15 am.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Simon Edwards, George was “shot twice by a pillion rider on a motor scooter which was traveling south on the Newtown public road.”

“George received a gunshot wound to his right thigh and one to his waist,” he stated.

Edwards said at the time he was standing close to a bus parked on the western side of the Newtown public road.

He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“The police are in search of two male individuals involved in the incident,” Edwards stated.

Anyone with information on the matter should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 266 5157, 266 5119 or Police Headquarters using the Emergency number 911, he said.