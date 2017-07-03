The police have arrested two men after they discovered a .45 caliber pistol in a house in Bath Estate.

No formal charges have been laid against them as yet.

Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste, stated that on Friday, June 30, 2017, the Drug Squad Unit of Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force executed a search warrant at a house in Bath Estate.

The .45 caliber pistol, 20 live rounds of .45 ammunition and 37 gram of ganja were seized.

“Two adult males were taken into custody,” Jno Baptiste stated. “No formal charges have been laid.”

He said investigations are ongoing.