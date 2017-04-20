Police seize over $1-million in cash in MahautDominica News Online - Thursday, April 20th, 2017 at 8:54 AM
The police have discovered and seized about $1.2-million in various currencies during an anti-drug operation in the community of Mahaut.
The operation took place on Wednesday, April 19, by the Drug Squad, Police Pro, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
Two men are presently in custody in relation to the find.
The breakdown of the money is as follows:
-$36,940 un US currency
-$569,170.60 in EC currency
-€167,285 in European currency
Investigations into the matter are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.
