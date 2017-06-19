The Drug Squad Unit of the Dominica Police Force led an anti-drug operation which resulted in the seizure of over 13,000 grams of cannabis from a motor vehicle.

The seizure took place during a mobile patrol at Woodford Hill on Saturday, June 17th, 2017 when the police searched a motor vehicle with registration number TL662, and found 13,620 grams of the illegal weed.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno. Baptiste said the occupants of the motor vehicle were both arrested on “suspicion for possession of alleged cannabis weed and possession with intent to supply.”

The motor vehicle was also seized and is now in police custody.

“Investigations are ongoing,” Jno Baptiste remarked.