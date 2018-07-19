Police seize over half million dollars at Macoucherie; one arrestedDominica News Online - Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 9:53 AM
The police have seized over half a million dollars in cash in a vehicle at Macoucherie and one man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
According to the police PRO Sergeant Simon Edwards, the incident took place at 5:25 am on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, when officers of the Drug Squad Unit stopped an searched a vehicle.
The money, €187,245, in cash was discovered in a bag in the vehicle and counted in the presence of the man.
The money is equivalent to EC$561,735.
The man, vehicle, and cash were subsequently taken to Police Headquarters in Roseau.
Investigations are ongoing.
13 Comments
If it’s illegal to have that amount of money in cash on one’s person then what is the legal limit of cash you can walk with??!
If a farmer or fisherman has been making $10,000 a month for 15 years and for 10 of those years he saved half of that money in a bag he would have half a million dollars! And yes, some farmers and fishermen do make over $10,000 EC dollars a month but they just do not flaunt it like some impressionist people that work in an office living paycheck to paycheck. Some people no longer trust these banks that charging u every month to ‘hold your money . The banks are not your friend, they will make money from you one way or the other. They always finding some fee to take your money. Neither is anybody obligated to place their cash in any other financial institution.
If the money was illegally acquired well so be it. But money laundering can also cover all those landlords in picard and other places that don’t pay their taxes.
Biggest money launderers are…
Somebody head gan roll for that, that money was our entire year shipment, poor likkle drug man
Good job officers,but our justice system is so severely broken!!!! The person (people)may well get back the money.This is Dominica in 2018.The last kakarat country of the Caribbean!
Where pm get his from for all what he have there can it be accounted for start in the backyard first and move on give the man his money and set him free
Use that money to cover people houses and fix Ross so they come back
Hope that money will be used to help complete the so call new hospital and not go into the crooked politicians pockets .
No, it will be inadvertently swept as trash and thrown away. That’s the trend that was set.
What happens to the money then? Is it invested back into the state?
This sounds like a set up, get rid of your competitors or someone got jealous maybe. Not condoning crime just an observation.
In reality some black people set their own self up because they talk to dam much.
So it’s illegal to have all that money man? They just don’t wanna see a black man live life nuh… SMFH…
Skerrit alone to have unaccounted moneys allu cyanna see police man is toy soldier for de government
The man??? Put his name and picture