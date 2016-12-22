Police send strong warning on sale and use of toy gunsDominica News Online - Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 at 3:56 PM
Police Superintendent, Richmond Valentine, has sent a strong warning against the sale and use of imitation firearm or toy guns, especially during the Christmas season.
Valentine stated that business owners and individuals must not import or sell such toys.
He mentioned the conditions surrounding the use of firearms according to the Firearms Act and concludes that “the realistic imitation firearm is very difficult to distinguish whether it is real as opposed to a toy.”
Valentine made it known that there are strict punishments for business owners or individuals who import or sell such items.
“It is an offense for any person to sell a realistic imitation firearm or bring a realistic imitation firearm into Dominica or cause a realistic firearm to be brought into Dominica,” he said.
He explained that any person convicted of contravening the section of the Firearms Act, which deals wich such matters, is liable to pay a fine to the amount of E.C. $3000 or imprisonment of 1 year, or both the fine and imprisonment.
Under the Customs Act, according to Valentine, the discovery of such toys will be confiscated at the port.
“A realistic imitation firearm imported into Dominica is liable to forfeiture under the Customs Act,” Valentine stated.
He sent a strict warning to the public and business owners to not display for sale toys that resemble a firearm.
By definition under the Firearms Act, “an imitation firearm is any toy or object having the appearance of a firearm whether or not it is capable of discharging a shot bullet or other missile,” he explained.
A realistic imitation firearm, by definition under the same Act, is “any imitation firearm which has an appearance that is so realistic as to make it indistinguishable from all practical purposes of a real firearm,” according to Valentine.
9 Comments
…and they say this only now… that should have been stated since the start of the year. I remember growing up as a child; I never understood why all these “toy guns” were sold at Christmas time and it was OKAY to have these guns “shooting”. In my opinion this has had an effect in the way our society is today. The sale of these should have been banned from the get go.
just ban all to guns period. why should the children in this country be brought up with this gun culture? we are not USA. So just ban ALL toy guns!
When the TOY GUNS and the real barrels of GUNS come to the custom please allow the right owners to go and received them,
so the police must stand a side and wait to see who the real owners are
thanks
We search pax luggage upon arrival and I have witness food items being confiscated why let toy guns be imported and sold then complain of siimilarities to the real thing. Parents do not buy these toy guns.
We search pax luggage upon arrival and I have witness food items being confiscated why let toy guns be imported?
Well done Mr. Valentine….again law enforcers have to work hand in hand to achieve good things…i say that to mean the Customs too have to play there part and confisticate these items at the ports.
Thank you for the reminder sir
dear mr. Valentine I do share your concern but importers must show their merchandise on their manifesto and customs are supposed to check all cargo. Are you telling us that goods like these come in undeclared and unchecked? Well, you have a real problem with your own security people and customs if that is so.
Secondly, I suggest you raid all stores selling these types of imitation firearms and confiscate them since they would have been imported illegally anyway, according to what you tell us.. Dominica is not that big you know and if children’s parents or friends know where to buy these guns so should you. That can not be difficult. Don’t wring your hands but do something real instead. Thank you.
The police knows at what stores these guns are dont they? Well go to these stores and get them off the shelves. Talk just talk.