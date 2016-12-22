Police Superintendent, Richmond Valentine, has sent a strong warning against the sale and use of imitation firearm or toy guns, especially during the Christmas season.

Valentine stated that business owners and individuals must not import or sell such toys.

He mentioned the conditions surrounding the use of firearms according to the Firearms Act and concludes that “the realistic imitation firearm is very difficult to distinguish whether it is real as opposed to a toy.”

Valentine made it known that there are strict punishments for business owners or individuals who import or sell such items.

“It is an offense for any person to sell a realistic imitation firearm or bring a realistic imitation firearm into Dominica or cause a realistic firearm to be brought into Dominica,” he said.

He explained that any person convicted of contravening the section of the Firearms Act, which deals wich such matters, is liable to pay a fine to the amount of E.C. $3000 or imprisonment of 1 year, or both the fine and imprisonment.

Under the Customs Act, according to Valentine, the discovery of such toys will be confiscated at the port.

“A realistic imitation firearm imported into Dominica is liable to forfeiture under the Customs Act,” Valentine stated.

He sent a strict warning to the public and business owners to not display for sale toys that resemble a firearm.

By definition under the Firearms Act, “an imitation firearm is any toy or object having the appearance of a firearm whether or not it is capable of discharging a shot bullet or other missile,” he explained.

A realistic imitation firearm, by definition under the same Act, is “any imitation firearm which has an appearance that is so realistic as to make it indistinguishable from all practical purposes of a real firearm,” according to Valentine.