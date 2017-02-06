Police Chief Daniel Carbon has given a set of strict guidelines as the United Workers Party (UWP) hosts a public meeting in Roseau on Tuesday.

The meeting dubbed, “D-Day of the People” is set to take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Upper Kennedy Avenue. According to party officials, the meeting will be demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet as debate on the Citizenship by Investment Program and the alleged sale of diplomatic passport rage on.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Carbon stated permission was granted to the UWP for the meeting but the party must adhere to a few important guidelines to ensure safety.

The organizers of the meeting were told the following:

1) The speakers at that meeting must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence.

2) To ensure that the meeting is peaceful and adheres to the rule of the law and order.

3) That the leaders and organizers of the meeting be responsible to ensure that the meeting was peaceful.

According to Carbon, the UWP has made the assurance that the public meeting will indeed be peaceful.

“Although the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force does not want to be confrontational, the Police Force is mandated by law to uphold the rule of law and order,” Carbon made clear.

Members of the police will be deployed to facilitate traffic and maintain safety and security during the meeting to ensure that it is peaceful, he said.

Carbon affirmed that the Police Force will “take all necessary lawful actions to prevent lawlessness, to protect life and property, and to ensure that members of the public go about their lawful business.”

“The Police Force is mandated to prevent acts of violence and lawlessness and also to react to act of violence and lawlessness by investigating whenever these acts happen, and to bring perpetrators to justice. The police force will deal with anyone who incites or perpetrates acts of violence and lawlessness,” he stated.

All participators were advised to conduct themselves lawfully.