Police set guidelines for UWP public meetingDominica News Online - Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 5:18 PM
Police Chief Daniel Carbon has given a set of strict guidelines as the United Workers Party (UWP) hosts a public meeting in Roseau on Tuesday.
The meeting dubbed, “D-Day of the People” is set to take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Upper Kennedy Avenue. According to party officials, the meeting will be demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet as debate on the Citizenship by Investment Program and the alleged sale of diplomatic passport rage on.
Speaking at a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Carbon stated permission was granted to the UWP for the meeting but the party must adhere to a few important guidelines to ensure safety.
The organizers of the meeting were told the following:
1) The speakers at that meeting must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence.
2) To ensure that the meeting is peaceful and adheres to the rule of the law and order.
3) That the leaders and organizers of the meeting be responsible to ensure that the meeting was peaceful.
According to Carbon, the UWP has made the assurance that the public meeting will indeed be peaceful.
“Although the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force does not want to be confrontational, the Police Force is mandated by law to uphold the rule of law and order,” Carbon made clear.
Members of the police will be deployed to facilitate traffic and maintain safety and security during the meeting to ensure that it is peaceful, he said.
Carbon affirmed that the Police Force will “take all necessary lawful actions to prevent lawlessness, to protect life and property, and to ensure that members of the public go about their lawful business.”
“The Police Force is mandated to prevent acts of violence and lawlessness and also to react to act of violence and lawlessness by investigating whenever these acts happen, and to bring perpetrators to justice. The police force will deal with anyone who incites or perpetrates acts of violence and lawlessness,” he stated.
All participators were advised to conduct themselves lawfully.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
22 Comments
Labor is not in you all nonsense wen you all says is Dominicans Who a demonstrating I am not involve
my Dominican people let mr talk time will tell
I don’t see why we have to care about mr when we know well his not working for Dominica and Dominicans we all know who his working for so why we have to worry about his talk
We and our children will continue to pray until the GOD that we and OUR children serve intervene and deliver this country from this ONE MAN GOVERNMENT and his friends because while he and his friends bellies are full our children are CRYING OUT LOUDLY BECAUSE THEIR BELLIES ARE EMPTY…… OUR God MUST AND WILL deliver our country.
Carbon is talking pure crap! Seems like you want to tell the people what to talk about? The organizers of the meeting were told the following:
1) The speakers at that meeting must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence. Carbon,what do you mean by inflammatory statements that they must refrain from because it will incite violence: My fellow villager, schoolmate, and friend, the purpose of this peaceful gathering is to let the people know what Dominica, their country, is involved in, and how these things will no doubt affect us. Daniel it is a fact that in recent times Mr. asked the government to list our ambassadors and diplomatst.You heard the response Baron gave. It is a fact that in recent times Alison Madueke,Francesco Corallo, NG Lap Seng, and Alireza Monfared and others were all arrested and charged, and all had, also a Dominica passport. No doubt our speakers will bring them out tomorrow and that truth may cause anger. Is that inflammatory?
Pure fake news and the usual propaganda of the corrupt government. The sad thing is DNO is putting it out without informing readers of the reality. First of all Carbon kept saying “uwp” just to give freedomites the impression that it is a uwp thing. It is a fact that Boston, Astaphan, and Dr. Christian all attended the meeting and they are all executive members of the DFP. So to say is a UWP meeting and uwp is responsible for protection, and uwp is responsible abiding by law is just pure nonsense and fake information. It’s a meeting organization by citizen’s of Dominica which includes uwpites, freedomites, and laborites who are seeking answers from Skerrit.
It is Lennox Linton, the leader of UWP who instigated this meeting. Were it not for him, the aggressor, there would be no meeting. So just what have you stated?
Will Skerrit be watching from his office window? If he does and wave our flag I will have some respect for him, even if he does not care a fig about me.
Chief, be focussed on the people who you serve; those who depend on you for protection. They are the ones who will judge your stewardship of the law. And as you go about directing your Force, forget not that in a democracy, the people who you may mistreat, could be your bosses tomorrow.
Yah …
We just cover Dominica isle of beauty under the blood of Jesus Christ …and we declared that violence shall not be heard in our Land …..we arrest every spirit of lawless ness we bind them and burn them with the fire of almighty God…. And we speak peace to Dominica ..peace on the mountains ..peace under the sea ..peace in the valley ..peace on the streets …peace on every corner ….peace to every heart. . the peace of God the passes all understandings ….the great peace of God that He gives not as the world gives give He unto Dominica and her people. Amen!!!
No longer will violence be heard in our land …we cancel every plan of the enemy to bring death and destruction in Jesus name
…”The police force will deal with anyone who incites or perpetrates acts of violence and lawlessness”
So how did you “deal with” events of Saturday, September 24th, 2016 in La Plaine against Sylvanus “Sylo” Jno Baptiste and two others? …………………………………………….Don’t you think such bias by your force might lead people to chant “No justice, no peace!”?
Everyone MUST be treated equally under the law.
Remember Phillip Timothy. May his soul rest in peace.
Fair statement! You finally sound like a police commissioner.
Give him time and credit. He knows his job and will apply it.
no words for those that plan to dress in red and come and cause trouble? no? they tell you to zip your backside about that part? eh puppet? no answer? ok den
Carbon really loves his “master”, his Supreme Leader and Godfather. He speaks not for the Police Force but for his god Roosevelt Skerrit. Carbon remember your “deadly force” statement that was secretly recorded around two years ago? Anyway, the onus is really on the Police Force to not be aggressive or confrontational towards CITIZENS exercising their DEMOCRATIC AND CONSTITUTIONAL right to peacefully protest against what they see or perceive as wrongdoing by their Government. It is this Government that has chosen to discard the democratic processes of being accountable to the people, being honest and transparent in handling the Country’s affairs and abiding by the law. Instead, this ONE MAN Government has decided to rule over the people as if that is the mandate when it’s not. Governments are elected to adequately and effectively govern the affairs and resources of the COUNTRY while remaining answerable to the PEOPLE! Skerrit MUST go!
Carbon your day must come, how can you be telling people when and how long to protest for. SHAMEFUL, is this a dictatorship or a democracy. None of the trump protest have set times.
“That the leaders and organizers of the meeting be responsible to ensure that the meeting was peaceful.”
The leaders and organizers are not responsible of the people and what ever violence and damage they might do in the public. The police is responsible to take action when ever people violate the law…Why is it suddenly the police are interfering so deeply in a normal political meeting.It is not the police business either to prevent people from saying inflammatory statements ,it is against the law to do so ;so why remind people about what is right and what is not right….The ruling party is by all means trying to shut the mouths of the people who have decided to stand up against them ,hence the reason why they employ more police every year ,,the crime rate is higher every day ,there is no growth,the passports market sales is the only income the gov’t is deciding to fulfill without knowing the full back ground of the foreigners who purchase Dominica’s passports..united we…
He is well aware of what happened to high ranking members of the St Lucia police force re the withdrawal of their US visas because of human rights issues and other matters that has to do with judicial killings. And since when does the UWP meetings incite violence, Did the Commissioner speak to labor Party operatives who are planning to counter the march? SMH, he need to take his guideline and shub it up.
CIA on the watch, It is well known that You put a pig in a palace it still remains a pig. That’s why those guidelines were given.
Guess you know all about the Pig in the Palace because you are on of those pigs who remain in that palace.
We can deal with that Puppet. The opposition is made up of the intelligent people of Dominica.
Let the drums begin to role.
And the ruling party must not be to bright because they have been running dominica for how long?By electoral votes by the way.That’s why the embassy sent out that alert