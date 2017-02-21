Police shoot man in BoeticaDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 11:25 AM
Police have shot and killed a man in Boetica, according to information reaching DNO.
Details are sketchy at this time but according to reports, the man was shot after he stabbed a police officer.
The identity of the man is unknown and information suggests he is of unsound mind.
DNO is following this unfolding development and will publish information as it becomes available.
6 Comments
Did we read the same article? DNO said a Police Officer was stabbed? DNO what is status of the Police Officer who was stabbed?
i guess we read headlines and not the corresponding article. To me the Police Officer life was in danger. I guess that is why headlines are so very important because some people see a headline as the whole story.
You all seem to forget that POLICE OFFICERS are humans too, with families, wives, husband, brothers and sisters…….Please, he stabbed an officer, what the ……. would you do? Stop being so d…..n ignorant. No wonder Dominica is so left behind in all worldly and developmental matters. The mentality is that of ignorance and negativity. SMFH
I thought is in the leg they suppose to derail perpetrators
after he stabbed a police eh?!?
Wow! Sorry to hear.
My people walk away from any and all confrontations with the police at all times.