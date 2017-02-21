Police shoot man in BoeticaDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 11:25 AM
Police have shot and killed a man in Boetica, according to information reaching DNO.
Details are sketchy at this time but according to reports, the man was shot after he stabbed a police officer.
The identity of the man is unknown and information suggests he is of unsound mind.
DNO is following this unfolding development and will publish information as it becomes available.
3 Comments
I thought is in the leg they suppose to derail perpetrators
Wow! Sorry to hear.
My people walk away from any and all confrontations with the police at all times.