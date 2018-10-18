Police have pointed out a few guidelines as it relates to security and traffic control for the staging of Kwéyòl Wandévou and will be taking a three-prong approach.

The event, which replaces Creole in the Park this year, is scheduled to run from 22nd to 25th of October at the Botanic Gardens.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is adopting a three-prong approach in ensuring that a safe and secure environment for the hosting of Kwéyòl Wandévou …” Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine said while addressing a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

He said emphasis will be placed on venue security, traffic management and a robust patrol in Roseau and environs.

In terms of venue security, all gates at the Botanic Gardens will be manned by police officer with support from private security.

“Two gates will be utilized as entry points,” Valentine said. “The VIP entrance to the venue will be the northeastern gate at the junction of Elmshall road and Valley Road. The main entrance to the venue will be on Valley Road and the secondary entrance will be on Elmshall Road.”

He mentioned further that on both entry points, patrons will be subjected to screening by police officers.

Valentine said patrons exiting the venue will do so on Valley Road by using the gate immediately behind the Botanic Gardens pavilion or the southwestern gate close to the public cemetery.

He said the police are going to be tough when it comes to weapons.

“There will be absolutely no compromise,” he said. “There is no justifiable reason why someone would want to have any of these articles in their possession at the venue.”

He said people with any article which fits the description of an offensive weapon, namely knife, cutlass, scissors, eyes-pick or nail file will be removed from the venue and dealt with according to law.

“Save yourself the embarrassment of having to be taken to police headquarters, to a place of safety, most likely for the duration of Kwéyòl Wandévou,” he stated.

Licensed Firearm Holders were told that they will not be allowed access to the venue with their firearm.

Valentine also made it clear that patrons will only access the venue after presenting a valid ticket.

“I have been advised that the cost of the ticket to access the venue is only $5.00 for the duration of the event,” Valentine stated.

In terms of traffic, there will be none on Valley Road from its interception with Elmshall Road and Bath Road.

“However, local access will be permitted to Josephine Gabriel & Company, only from the Elmshall Link Road junction,” Valentine explained. “There will be no through traffic onto Boyd Avenue from Bath Road. There will be no through traffic from the Botanic Gardens except for local access for individuals working at offices within the Botanic Gardens.”

He said from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm each day motorists will be allowed to enter and exit the Botanic Gardens from Bath Road to facilitate the collection of school children.

“On each date, for the duration of the event, motorists travelling to and from Bath Estate, the Valley and Elmshall are to utilize the link road,” he stated.

Valentine noted that shall be no parking at either side of Valley Road from its intersection with Bath Road to the Bath Estate.

He said the Morne Prosper/ Wotten Waven bus stop will be temporarily relocated on Bath Road between the junction of Virgin Lane and King George V Street, opposite to the Convent Preparatory school.

Valentine stated that from 6:00 pm to 8: 00 pm daily motorists will be denied entry onto Virgin Lane from Independence Street.

“Motorists traveling north along Bath Road will be diverted onto Virgin Lane to facilitate the safe movement of pedestrians and patrons at the end of the day’s activity,” he explained.