Police Superintendent, Richmond Valentine, has revealed plans to saturate capital city Roseau with police officers to strengthen security for the Christmas season.
Speaking on state-owned DBS Radio, on Tuesday, Valentine explained that the Police aim to protect those who are vulnerable during the season of merriment through increased foot and mobile patrols.
He cited traffic management and theft as major hurdles during the holiday.
“Our major challenge is going to be traffic management, and you can pretty much say theft, because persons are going to be vulnerable during those times, and persons with criminal minds are definitely going to take the opportunity on those persons that are vulnerable,” he stated. “That is why we have to ensure that we do all within our power to saturate the streets of Roseau with police officers.”
Valentine also spoke of educating business owners on various protection plans and protocols to provide safety in the workplace.
“We’ve also embarked… on an educational program where we sensitize the business owners, gas station owners on different ways that they can provide some level of safety at their workplaces,” he said.
We need this all day everyday…
What’s in Roseau worth taking anyway? We’ll see more of their presents in front of the “Big boys” businesses; that’s it.
Unfortunately this is needed year round, not just at Christmas time. Too much crime in DA and the culprits are either never caught or set free by the system.
Lets all be each other keeper, Work with all Law enforcement, agencies, in order to maintained a crime free season. Our Country! our call. The agent of death, willing and Dealing, look out, and notify the Police. see something, say something. We all in this together. Merry, safe and enjoyable Christmas to all. Remember the Reason for the Season. He was born to save US. Give thanks.
I think one of the suggestions would be to allow licensed gun owners to use their guns if needs be. That would be a serious deterrent.
Why it’s only during this time you want to SATURATE the city with police officers? Why not everytime…So many criminal acts are occurring on island recently,,so your thinking cap must have fallen off,while you were speaking…Personally,I think that Roseau should be saturated with policemen everyday of the week,January to December….TOO MANY CRIMINAL ACTS to relent outside of the Christmas season!
I don’t mean criticize this plan as it is a good one and it’s almost expected, however there needs to be a presence of the police all year round. Especially on the highways…
You must be a “NO GOOD” to be showcasing “ISIS.” No word to describe you.
Good !
Good! ! move less domino playing , good show
Valentine should be the Commissioner . Things would be much better in the force.
Good! ! move less domino playing
When Eugenia was in power we never had so much patrols for christmas or carnival.
Consider how many years ago. Do not blame the present government which is what your words insinuate..
As years progress, crimes increased since them. Some people have become ungodly. Some are lazy and do not want to seek employment that they are qualified to do. They love the leisure life with no responsibility. How many of them completed as much as the elementary school?
If you criticize, know the facts and be realistic. Too many make that mistake.