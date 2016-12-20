Police Superintendent, Richmond Valentine, has revealed plans to saturate capital city Roseau with police officers to strengthen security for the Christmas season.

Speaking on state-owned DBS Radio, on Tuesday, Valentine explained that the Police aim to protect those who are vulnerable during the season of merriment through increased foot and mobile patrols.

He cited traffic management and theft as major hurdles during the holiday.

“Our major challenge is going to be traffic management, and you can pretty much say theft, because persons are going to be vulnerable during those times, and persons with criminal minds are definitely going to take the opportunity on those persons that are vulnerable,” he stated. “That is why we have to ensure that we do all within our power to saturate the streets of Roseau with police officers.”

Valentine also spoke of educating business owners on various protection plans and protocols to provide safety in the workplace.

“We’ve also embarked… on an educational program where we sensitize the business owners, gas station owners on different ways that they can provide some level of safety at their workplaces,” he said.