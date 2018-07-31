Two policemen who are accused of the alleged murder of Joshua Etienne of Portsmouth were granted bail in the sum of $200,000 each.

The matter, involving Martin Seaman and Devin Challenger appeared in court on Wednesday.

Each was granted bail with two sureties.

The two were ordered to surrender all travel documents.

Challenger was told that he should reside in Castle Bruce and Seaman in Canefield. They were told to be of good behavior.

Each should report to the police station three times a week.

The two will be tried in the September Criminal Session.

Etienne was found dead in police cells in Portsmouth on July 4, 2014, one day after he was arrested for alleged ammunition possession.

An autopsy on his body revealed serious injuries including several broken bones and a punctured organ, among others.

Five police officers were initially charged in the matter but charges against three were eventually dropped.