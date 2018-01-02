Portsmouth man fined $9,000 for illegal firearm, cocaineDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 11:44 AM
A man from Zicack, Portsmouth has been fined $9,000 for being in possession of cocaine and an illegal firearm with ammunition.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said on December 21, 2017, the police executed a search warrant on the premises of Wilford Dyer.
He said a .25 pistol, six live rounds of .25 ammunition and half a gram of cocaine were discovered.
He stated that Dyer was taken before the Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences.
He was fined a total of $9,000.
