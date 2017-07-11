Portsmouth woman arrested for causing grievous bodily harm to childDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at 8:16 AM
A woman from Portsmouth has been arrested by the police for suspected grievous bodily harm on a nine-year-old girl.
The police said the woman is related to the little girl.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said at about 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2017, the child came to the Portsmouth Police Station and had a conversation with the police officers on duty at the time.
“An assessment was done and officials of the Social Welfare Department were contacted,” he said. “The child was taken to the Reginald Fitzgerald Armour Hospital at Portsmouth where she received medical attention before being transferred to the Princess Margaret Hospital.”
Jno Baptiste said the child suffered a fractured left arm.
“The police commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the injury of the child and as a result on Monday, July 10, 201, one adult female related to that child was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm,” he said.
Jno Baptiste stated that the young girl and a four-year-old infant are now in the care of the Social Welfare Department.
“Investigations are ongoing,” he stated.
Funny how quickly we all want justice and want children taken away but is this really the root of our problems here? Every person knows that children should be protected, loved, cared for, nurtured, taught correctly……… How do we support each other?
So quickly we lash at one another without presenting a solution! You know, the difference with having Jesus is, the mother could have lifted that stick with anger (if this was what she used) being in the flesh, but the holy spirit would have ministered in her heart and that child would definitely have been spared. The mother would have definitely found another way.
I am not guessing! What do we live for? What do we call a better life?
You know what!
As a mother , my hearts breaks. All I can say without casting any judgement is I hope justice is served and the child will be healed both physically and emotionally, through proper councilling
The Lil things that we so to our children affect them for the rest of their lives .there are so many other ways to discipline a child if that was the case…….the children we abuse n neglect mothers of this land it’s a privilege to be a mum… It’s not a title everyone carries ….let’s love our children n protect them
Real words
Natifah did what so many Portsmouth adults refused to dofor her. Yet, no one felt they should report it. She had to report it herself. Shame, shame, shame.
Oh my! They’d probably hang my Mother for all the beating she put on my butt. I have a clean record today; Not involved in any criminal activities; I respect everyone in and out of my neighborhood; I help people. I remember getting a beating from my mum and then she took me for a sea bath to heal my bruises. Still, I loved my mum to death.
I love kids and have three of my own. They have never been abused and I don’t like to hear or read of children who are being abused – They are small people and are not able to defend themselves; We the adults are supposed to be their defense. In any case, if we have this “shadow” placed on parents where they are now beginning to fear and be afraid to chastise their kids because they could be reprimanded and charged. Then here goes Dominica. The “ONE WORLD ORDER” has no good intentions. At which point does chastising your child becomes “child abuse?” Any body? What are the guidelines?
@done&done – stop looking at things from where you sit or stand. There might be more to it than just one beating. You can correct your child because you have the right to as a parent. But when that correction “like in this case” leads to broken bones, it is questionable.
If the beatings are not only severe but frequent. It is questionable.
There are other ways of disciplining your child rather than using the child as a punching bag.
At the point where you fracture the child’s arm…. Abuse
Bravo, I doe think Dominicans have a clue what that does be going on in that little country of there behind closed doors, and I not even talking about that situation, people need to be more aware man de children paying for it
smh….what on GOD’s earth can a 9 year old for someone to end up breaking their hand? not wicked you wicked?…choopssssssssss
Lord whats going on pray for our children
It’s always a heart breaker when innocent children are abused.
Boy, things are weird in Dominica. First of all I wish the child a speedy and full recovery and hope her perpetrator is brought to justice.
Based on what I am hearing on Q95, the parents went to the police and the police sent them away without letting them know that the child was in their custody. Matt giving the police credit but I find that is just weird. Why would you not let the parents know that you have the child. Even though the parents are suspects you still have a responsibility to let them know that the child is safe in your care. Yes you can deny them access to the child while you are investigating but they should have been told the child is with authorities.
What if the parents had gone out there and accuse some person of kidnapping said child? I think that was irresponsible of the authorities. I wish the child well.
I CONCUR
Wish I could come give you a hug lil Lati, just to let you know that everything is going to be ok. Hugs & kisses.
Is that the same child that was missing?
This is sad.
That sound too close to home.
So she went to the station on her own?
She was taken to the hospital without informing her parents??
Her condition is so bad that she had to be transfered to PMH?.
HOPE justice is served on behalf of the child?
May God bless her.
I know there was more to the story than just a missing child found. …. this must be the same child….. the police told the mom just go home and relax…oh plz
It was high time that the government decided to take care of children that are abused by adults. In Dominica, a large number of parents punish their children with big sticks, shoes, sauce pans, stinging nettle (zooty) and even pepper. Yes, you read correctly “zooty”; which is a very good medicinal plant, but whenever green fresh nettle touches the skin it causes severe itches. I’ve seen one very loud mouth Grand Bay woman “H” punish her children by rubbing pepper in their vagina and punishing them with zooty. This is not acceptable. This woman had worse than any other woman in the village; her kids were nice kids but she simply was an attention seeker. There are many other children all over the island who should be taken away from their parents because these parents are out of control. I hope the punishment that this woman will get for harming that child will be severe enough to suit the crime.
children these days are brilliant and know how to seek help. The mother never mentioned about the child being beaten and now cannot be found. And how could she leave a child with a broken arm at home. Even though she might not know that the child’s arm was broken, the little girl must have expressed some sort of discomfort and pain, and I believe because of this, she did the smartest thing and seek police assistance. Brilliant little girl!