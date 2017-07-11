A woman from Portsmouth has been arrested by the police for suspected grievous bodily harm on a nine-year-old girl.

The police said the woman is related to the little girl.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said at about 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2017, the child came to the Portsmouth Police Station and had a conversation with the police officers on duty at the time.

“An assessment was done and officials of the Social Welfare Department were contacted,” he said. “The child was taken to the Reginald Fitzgerald Armour Hospital at Portsmouth where she received medical attention before being transferred to the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Jno Baptiste said the child suffered a fractured left arm.

“The police commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the injury of the child and as a result on Monday, July 10, 201, one adult female related to that child was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm,” he said.

Jno Baptiste stated that the young girl and a four-year-old infant are now in the care of the Social Welfare Department.

“Investigations are ongoing,” he stated.