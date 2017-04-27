Privy Council orders Linton to pay court cost of over £45,000 to Pinard-ByrneDominica News Online - Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 9:22 AM
The London-based Privy Council has awarded court cost of over £45,000 to chartered accountant Kieron Pinard-Byrne to be paid by Lennox Linton in the decade-old defamation court matter between them.
Attorney representing Pinard-Byrne in the matter, Tony Astaphan, made the announcement on state-owned DBS Radio on Thursday morning.
“By certified order of April 27, 2017, the registrar of the Privy Council has indicated the Privy Council has assessed the court order on the standard basis and on the sum of £45,992.19 (approximately EC$160,128.22) which Mr. Linton will now have to pay to Mr. Kieron Pinard-Byrne,” he stated.
Astaphan said that there is no deadline and Linton must pay immediately.
“You must pay it now,” he stated adding that Pinard-Byrne will be at liberty to enforce the order against Linton in the local courts.
“It’s an obligation that has to be paid immediately, there is no time,” Astaphan stated.
He noted if the matter is not settled and knowing Pinard-Byrne as he does, “he will probably seek an order of the court to have it enforced or to levy execution on any asset Mr. Lennox Linton may have, whatever that asset may be.”
Astaphan described the ruling as “a heavy price to pay for lying.”
“I think that is right because that is the ultimate price you must pay for a smear campaign of lies and misinformation against the character of someone like Mr. Pinard-Byrne and the same principles will apply to any judgement or order of cost should a minister or Prime Minister wins a case against Mr. Lennox Linton or Thomson Fontaine,” he stated.
Pinard-Byrne had originally demanded $340,926.39 in court costs.
The matter centers around the Layou River Economic Citizenship Program and the Layou River Hotel project and goes back to 2002 when Pinard-Byrne sued Linton because of an article he published on a website and statements made about the same program on a radio show, on which Linton, who was a journalist then, was a guest.
In his suit, Pinard-Byrne said he was libeled by Linton.
In March 2011, the High Court in Dominica ruled in favor of Pinard-Byrne.
The matter was taken to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) in March 2013 and the High Court’s decision was reversed with a ruling in Linton’s favor.
The ECSC, in its ruling, said its decision was based on ‘qualified privilege.’
Qualified privilege gives the press some level of immunity from defamation charges for statements made in good faith, unless it can be proven it was done with malice.
Immediately after the ruling, Astaphan, took the matter to the Privy Council since, according to him, the ECSC’s ruling had narrowed the issue of qualified privilege ‘much too much.’
When the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of Appeal met in Dominica in March 2014, the judges granted leave to Pinard-Byrne to take the matter to the Privy Council after Astaphan said his client had fully complied with all the rules as laid down by the court of appeal.
The Privy Council ruled in favor of Pinard-Byrne saying he was indeed libeled by Linton.
In its ruling, the Privy Council said that costs before the ECSC and the Privy Council must be paid by Linton.
Linton was ordered to pay Pinard-Byrne $79,324.86 in the same matter by the High Court in Dominica. The Privy Council had also ordered Linton to pay £20, 000 in court costs before the Judicial Committee.
This new court cost will be the final payment in the matter.
Too much talk in DA and too little action. I really don’t feel sorry for the price people pay when they just talk, talk, talk. Step up opposition! I am not a DLP or UWP but trying to just be objective when wrong is wrong and right is right.
I strongly support you sir and will keep saying this. I have no party affiliation but is disappointed in how the affairs of my country are being managed. However, a wrong approach towards a solution is equally dangerous. I have said before mr Linton needs to stop taking advice from fanatics and listen to sober minds. We live in a highly litigious world , unless you can prove something conclusively you should be careful about public declarations. The people who called you bold and brave are pushing you in the wrong direction.
It could have been worse. The exposure was worth every penny but we still have no Layou River Hotel. Who benefitted from all those millions? What happened to all that money? Those questions remain unanswered to this very day.
Too bad star!! The court has spoken. Learn from your lessons. Move on. Honesty and Truth will always win long after you gone. If you keep fighting for these principles then you fine.
Way papa and there are more cases to come. There will be a lot of radiophons to come
too much of a long tongue for a little talk,we’ll see if he learns anything
WORKERRRSSSSS.
Lets pay dat for daddy linton our saviour.
Or his brother can give it to the lawyer in coins.
hahahaha and he still won’t learn smdh
This is stale news, we knew he had it coming. This is the time we show true loyalty. % ,Viewexpressed ,we cannot let our man down. Call Fontaine back. Nccu is good and generous. Dodd keep us informed, pay generously ,turn more old Americans, we need the money. FOREIGN MINISTER pending. I was looking for it ,on video, in the roro they cached me with my pants down.
Lennox i must say took the right decision to ask the Council to review the cost presented by KPB, it saved him approximately 50k pounds…. Well done sir.
However $160k is still a mountain to climb so i guess your usual followers will come in to your rescue… good luck with that!!!!
We never took libel seriously, but times have changed and we are into the real world now. These days, if you assassinate an individual’s character, they almost always react with a lawsuit. Make this be a lesson learned.
Alas!
Poor Linton (pun intended)
Another radio-thon again? This is getting tiresome.
Final payment in the matter? There are still outstanding costs outstanding Appeals Court of the east Caribbean. Remember it was Linton who appealed the matter and Pinard Byrne lost. Pinard’s cost at the East Caribbean Appeals Court has to be assessed.
If you all need any more indication why we need to abolish these vestiges of colonial authority well there it is. On another note this is obvious propaganda by the government’s legal camp to smear the man in light of recent events. Anybody who cannot see that is blinder than a bat.
Lennox don’t worry with them. Keep saying what you want and we will pay….
I hope now that all will be a bit more careful in presenting allegations without evidence. As I’ve said many times, I strongly believe in evidence. Without that it can certainly be labeled as libel and slander. Having been found guilty if such, I can’t believe a word he says without supporting documentation. Note that any similar court action will be more difficult to get away from since there is precedence. And so I ask again: Is there any evidence that Skerrit sold diplomatic passports? Has any of the Dominican diplomats been arrested and or charged while holding a VALID diplomatic passport? If we cannot positively answer these questions then the UWP should cease from asserting such.
Get used to loosing Linton, cus there are more to come and more for you to pay.