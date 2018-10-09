Law enforcement officials in the region have been asked by the police in Antigua to be on the lookout for a man who shot three people last week Friday on that island, killing two of them.

The Antigua police say Calvin “Burger” James is armed and very dangerous and he may have fled the country.

They have placed bulletins in several islands including Dominica, St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

The police have cautioned that anyone who comes in contact with him should not approach him, if or when seen but instead contact the nearest police station.

An appeal has also been made for him to surrender himself at any police station with his attorney or any family member immediately.

On Friday, October 5, James, 53, reportedly killed his niece Tahisha Thomas and her sister-in-law Sanchezca Charles, while he shot his nephew Laurence James in the face.

Thomas, who died in hospital while in surgery at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre, was shot once as she tried to flee from her gun-toting uncle.

While, Charles, who died on the scene, was shot three times at close range, according to eyewitnesses.

Charles is originally from Barbuda.

Her boyfriend Laurence James underwent successful surgery for the gunshot injury to the right side of his face and remained hospitalized.