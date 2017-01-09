Parliamentary Representative for the Salybia Constituency Casius Darroux has expressed shock and sympathy towards the recent killing of 31-year- old Valda Laville, saying that it was a “gruesome act.”

Laville died of multiple stab wounds in an incident which took place on Lahaut Road in Loubiere on January 4.

Darroux said that he is deeply saddened by the incident and that the idea of a human being inflicting or carrying out such “an inhumane act” is unfathomable.

“I understand the shock they are going through at this moment,” he said, referring to the family of the victim.

Darroux has made it clear that violence against women, children and the vulnerable, in any form, needs to be condemned.

“We as a community, I believe we need to collectively condemn this act of killing, and as a small developing country, we must make it our collective responsibility to keep our eyes open for our brothers and sisters,” Darroux stated.

According to him, this case is a wake-up call for other communities where they must “pay attention to what is going on.”

“Because many times we see things, we hear things, but we don’t expose it,” he said.

Darroux hopes that during this New Year, a more positive approach can be taken towards the well being of the people.

“Especially those who are less fortunate and those who are vulnerable,” he said.

A man from the Kalinago Territory was arrested in connection with the incident and Darroux said it is “not of the Kalinago people to inflict pain on their brothers and sisters.”

“I condemn this act, and I will join all others in condemning this act of violence. We should stop this act of violence against women now. I believe it is a wake-up call for everyone,” Darroux stated. “The family is in even much more pain than I am. It is not only the family of the deceased but also the family of the one that carried out the act.”

Meanwhile, the Loubiere Village Council has released a statement on the matter.

Below is the full statement.

The Loubiere Village Council wishes to extend sincere condolences to the Olive family on the unexpected tragic death incident which took place on 4th January 2017. The council, however, prays that the God of compassion and mercy control the situation and comfort them in their sorrow.

The council takes this opportunity to request that the entire Loubiere community be calm and be very sympathetic towards the grieving families.

We wish the Loubiere community and by extension Dominica a very happy new year and God’s blessings.

Rosamund Lebruin

Chairperson