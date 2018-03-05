A search has commenced for two men from San Sauveur who have been reported missing.

Police Pro, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said Steve Toussaint, 44, and Geoffrey Guiste left San Sauveur for Marigot around 6:00 pm on February 5 on a small fishing boat powered by a 15 horsepower outboard motor.

They have not been seen since.

Anyone with information on the missing men should contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.