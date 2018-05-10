Two months after he was set free on a charge of murder Trevor Abraham was today (Thursday) rearrested and appeared before a magistrate on the same charge in relation to the same case.

Abraham of Savanne Paille was accused of murdering Hubert Wright, 53, of Grand Bay in 2016 but was freed for want of prosecution in March 2018.

However, enough grounds were found for his rearrest and he appeared in court where the charge of murder was read to him.

The matter goes back to November 8, 2016 when Wright’s partly decomposing body was found in a shallow grave in Savanne Paille

It appeared numerous times before the court but prosecutors asked several times for adjournments, saying they were waiting for forensic evidence from Jamaica.

In February a final adjournment date was given for March 1 but the prosecution was unable to provide the evidence from Jamaica on that date.

Back then, Magistrate Ally Gill slammed the prosecution, saying if another adjournment was given; it would clearly be “an abuse of process.”

Abraham’s attorney, Wayne Norde told the court that there has been no disclosure and no witnesses had presented themselves in the matter.

He asked the court to dismiss the case since the prosecution had breached several of the court’s orders.

Following his rearrest, Abraham is now on remand at the Stock Farm Prison.

The matter was adjourned to July 12, 2018.

Norde continues to represent him in the case.