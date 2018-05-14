School teacher freed of cocaine chargesDominica News Online - Monday, May 14th, 2018 at 9:49 AM
A school teacher, who three years ago was arrested and charged for possession of cocaine with intent to supply to another and with the attempt to export cocaine from the Commonwealth of Dominica, was found not guilty by a Portsmouth Magistrate last week.
Lynolah Aga Luwana Charles, of 70 Simon Boulevard Stock Farm, was arrested on May 15, 2015, after customs at the Douglas Charles Airport scanned a blender that she had shipped via DHL to St. Kitts and found it to contain five packets of cocaine.
The 572 grams of the illegal drug had an estimated street value of EC$15,444.00.
Charles pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained her innocence throughout her trial.
She said that she was called by a friend in St. Kitts who asked her to collect a blender from someone in Dominica and send it to her via DHL in St. Kitts.
The blender was found to be without a motor and Charles said she never knew of that fact.
The prosecution called eight witnesses to testify on its behalf. At the center of the matter was the legal issue of knowledge.
Defense counsel Wayne Norde raised that issue and contended that his client had no knowledge of the contents in the blender and honestly believed that she was doing her friend a good deed and shipping her, via DHL, a genuine blender as requested for “Mother’s Day.”
He asked the prosecution to “prove its case” that his client had knowledge of the contents of the blender.
After hearing all side of the case, Magistrate Ally Gill stated that based on the facts presented, the prosecution had “failed to satisfy the court beyond reasonable doubt that Charles had knowledge of the contents in the blender.”
The Court, he said, frowns on the use and or importation or exportation of drugs but has to deal with the facts before it and based on what is now before the court, “the prosecution did not satisfy the court beyond reasonable doubt and so the court finds Charles not guilty on all the charges.”
This is why anything I am asked to ship or carry while I travel, I ensure it is brought opened, I examine the package in front of the person. Sad but you cannot trust anyone when your life is put at risk for just doing a favor.
Ok Great. Happy for the Teacher. But Now that it is proven the teacher is innocent a curious question has arisen. At the time when the teacher was charged and she pleaded not guilty by virtue of that explanation, were the authorities (police) able to ascertain who that person who gave the blender is? Surely, I would think that the teacher knew from whom they received the blender, or at least ought to have known enough to trust to take something from him/her to ship. So, at the time, were charges preferred on the individual who gave the blender, for possession, possession with intent to supply, supplying, and facilitating export of cocaine to a known recipient? Did the Police investigate and collaborate with St. Kitts to determine who the would-be recipient is? Surely the teacher knows his/her friend in St. Kitts who had requested the favor in the first place.
I believe, or I anticipate that the police have indeed covered all those bases already. Or have they? It is not clear
I was wondering exactly the same thing.
The person who gave her the blender should be arrested AND we should provide information to the SKB authorities to arrest the receiving party as well.
Did the defendant see it fit to disclose to the court who gave her the blender to ship to her friend? I know it is not for her to prove her case, but in the public interest it would have been the right thing to do