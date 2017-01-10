Sherman Webb, who in 2012 was found guilty of the murder of Barbadian, Corey Poleon, during an alleged satanic ritual will be tried again in the January criminal session.

Webb was given a life sentence by Justice Bernie Stephenson after he was found guilty of the murder of Corey Rohan Poleon of St Lucy, Barbados.

In 2016 the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) quashed his conviction and ordered a retrial on the grounds that the judge did not properly put to the jury the issue of self-defense and her treatment of the defense of the accused was quite dismissive.

During the original trial, Webb told the court that Poleon came to visit him in August of 2009 to conduct “an occult ceremony which involved the summoning of a demon.”

He testified that during the ceremony, Poleon became frightened and the demon possessed his body. He said he chopped Poleon on the neck with a cutlass to force the demon to leave his body.

He said he later buried Poleon’s body under the wooden house in Elmshall where they had conducted the ritual after “banishing the spirits.”

In his final statement during the trial the 31-year-old Kingshill resident told the court, “I do not agree that I killed Corey. He was a friend of mine.”

Investigators reportedly found several items of paraphernalia related to some form of satanic ritual at Webb’s home.

Justice Stephenson had described matter as “unusual and unfortunate and bizarre.”