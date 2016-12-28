Silver Lake fire under investigationDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 9:16 AM
The Crime Scene Unit of the Dominica Police Force and the Fire Department are presently investigating the cause of a massive fire which swept through a section of Silver Lake on Monday night, leaving 20 families homeless.
Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste said about 9:50 pm on Monday, December 26, the Fire and Ambulance Services and the police responded to a house fire in the community.
“Two eight-room apartment buildings, which were occupied by 16 families were completely destroyed,” he said, adding there were no injuries in the blaze.
The said the scene was processed by personnel of the Fire and Ambulance Services and the Crime Scene Unit.
“Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing,” he said.
However, some concerns have been raised that heavy machinery was already clearing the site of the fire which could hinder the investigations.
The matter was addressed by MP for the area, Joshua Francis on Q95 on Wednesday morning.
“Investigation is within the purview of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force,” he said. “As an attorney at law, I know there are certain basic things which an investigator will consider in such a situation. One of which is an examination of the fire scene. I would have expected the police officers to gather forensic evidence in determination of whether in fact, the fire resulted as a result of a criminal act but I cannot speak on the behalf of the police officers, I am not too sure whether they would have gathered such information, I am not too sure whether the Fire Services Department would have conducted the necessary investigation as far as the site in concerned.”
He stated that in the event such investigations were not conducted satisfactorily, “the opportunity would have been lost as far as collection of forensic evidence on the actual site in its original state.”
“We have had a back hoe cleaning up the area and that would have tampered or that would have contaminated the site as far as investigation is concerned,” Francis said.
That machine is not a back hoe!
That’s a komatsu excavator…….Most likely a 130 model!
It shouldn’t be difficult to figure out the owner!
Where was it mobilized from………How far from the area of the fire?
It’s extremely difficult for the people to ever find justice!
They need to think for themselves!
That machine will definitely compromise the investigation!
See how quick you going to get a conclusion on the investigation with nothing substantial to produce!
Someone playing games with de lives of these underprivileged fellow citizens!
Silver lake resident must show their muscles at the next general election!!!!!!
Remember you underprivileged but your vote is worth$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$!!!
MAKE YOUR MARK BOLD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Government is giving free houses, if am leaving in an old and broken down house that has been neglected because of poverty, the best thing is to burn it down, then the government will step in and I will get a new house, plus donation and supplies.
time to to rebuild a proper low cost housing scheme and get rid of those eye sore zinc tin houses.
Based on what I have made to believe,I’m convinced that the government of Dominica led by Skerritt is a reckless and incompetent one.I don’t understand that so quickly following a big fire before the relevant departments have concluded their investigations the Prime Minister calls for heavy equipment to commence clearing works thus tampering and destroying evidence.Why does Skerritt have to prove he is hands on,rather than allow the relevant ministers to perform their duties.Recently after we were told by the chief medical officer that swine flu was in Dominica and samples were sent away for analysis, the government is yet to release the findings,so they were denying in the absence of hard proof to the contrary.There is a great increase in crime and lawlessness on the island and it seems that the police chief,nor the minister of national security nor the prime minister can wrest the rising trend in crime.Part of the reason I believe is micro managing by Skerritt who is overwhelmed .
*******MORE FOOLISHNESS*********
All I can say is, yesah!! yesah!! Then shake my head in astonishment!!
I wonder who gave the permission to clear the are BEFORE the investigation even begun!
So a back hoe is really on the crime scene?Seeing is believing..This passport production factory called Dominica is really a failure…I guess the Fire Service and Police will now stop talking because of who sent the back hoe!!!…
It was their responsibility to prevent the backhoe from entering the scene, irrespective of who sent it
Investigation after heavy equipment was used to bulldoze the site? In any case is that police force capable to carrying out a proper investigation?